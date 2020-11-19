Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
SRUTHVIKA KANDRU
Central Volleyball
POSITIVE PRESENCE
Coach Gannon Paris said, “She has really showed noticeable improvements. She takes to coaching so well and is a very constant positive presence.”
The 5-foot-3 junior from Dracut is the oldest of three in the family. Her parents both came from India and Sruthvika visits both sets of grandparents every other year in Guntur in South India. She also does volunteer work in India.
She also plays softball for the Raiders and is a member of DECA. A National Honor Society student, Kandru has a challenging work load with five AP courses.
Kandru’s favorites include climbing Mt. Washington, New York style cheese pizza, football great Tom Brady, Central Catholic biology teacher Rob Benedetto and country singer Thomas Rhett.
RYAN McCLURE
Timberlane Cross Country
VERSATILE SENIOR
The talented McClure, a three-season runner, shines in every race from 300 meters to the 3.1-mile cross country races.
Coach Mark Behan said, “Ryan set the tone as the team captain. He is a very mature young man, a real gentleman, who treats everyone with respect and made everyone on the team feel welcome.”
He ran 18:55 to place 50th at Division 1 States and as a sophomore ran a 52.89 400 meters in spring track.
Ryan, who works at Shaw’s in Plaistow, is ranked 39th in a class of 275. He hopes to study electrical engineering at UMass Lowell.
The 6-footer from Plaistow has a rescue dog (Jasper) and a Persian cat (Jeffrey). His favorites include Brian Deveney (English), chicken Alfredo, the movie “Lucifer” and rapper Kanye West.
KATIE REGAN
Central Catholic Soccer
PUSHES HERSELF
The 5-foot-3 starting defender from Wilmington is applying early-decision to Columbia. The National Honor Society student won the Merrimack Book Award and scored fours on two AP exams: Physics 1 and Calculus AB.
Coach Casey Grange said, “She doesn’t need us to push her because she’s always pushing herself. She does all the little things.”
Her brother, Northeastern student Andrew Regan (CC ‘19), also played soccer for the Raiders.
Katie has been dancing her whole life. She works at Target and has a dog, an Australian Labradoodle named Cooper.
Regan’s favorites include chocolate, the TV show “Criminal Minds,” Tampa Bay Buccaneer Rob Gronkowski, math teacher EllenMarie Loycano and singer Ariana Grande.
LINDA LAFFEY
Haverhill Cross Country
BREAKTHROUGH SEASON
Coach Mike Maguire said, “Linda is having a breakthrough season. She has moved up into our top group and is running with so much confidence. She has a lot of potential and is just starting to realize it.”
The 5-foot-9 sophomore also does basketball and spring track. She’s a member of the Italian Club and mom, Laureen Laffey, teaches the subject at the high school.
Laffey has a dog, a pug named Lucy. She enjoys painting, beaches are a particular favorite. During the pandemic, she learned how to make jewelry.
When asked a fun fact about herself, she said, “I like to make people laugh.”
Her favorites include math teacher Benjamin Lawrence, sharpshooter Steph Curry and Miley Cyrus’ “Party In the USA.”
