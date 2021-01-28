Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
ABBY ATKINSON
Windham Gymnastics
PLEASURE TO COACH
Coach Heather Fusco said, “She’s a great teammate. She’s extremely coachable and makes coaching a pleasure. She puts her best effort into every practice.”
The 5-7 sophomore grew up dancing. Her sister, Emily, studies commercial dance at Pace University. Their brother, Cameron, was a standout skier for the Jaguars.
Atkinson also competes for Spectrum Gymnastics. She has a dog, a Shih Tzu-Poodle mix named Jojo. Abby enjoys family ski trips to Salt Lake City, Utah. Her father, Neil, was born in England.
Atkinson’s favorites include spaghetti, “Criminal Minds,” gymnastics great Simone Biles, her Latin teacher Michael Munsey, the Disney movie “Finding Nemo” and singer Harry Styles.
AIDAN KANE
Pinkerton Basketball
PRESIDENT KANE
Coach Dave Chase said, “Aidan continues to inspire his teammates with his leadership and positive attitude. Aidan’s day will come.”
The 6-foot junior from Derry gives 100 percent in everything. He’s class president after being vice president as a freshman and sophomore. The National Honor Society Student has a part-time job working for his father’s business INGU Warehouse in Portsmouth.
Kane’s sister Brooke was Eagle-Tribune basketball MVP and sister, Sarah, played field hockey.
Kane’s favorites include fishing and hiking with Dad, tacos, Miami Heat star Duncan Robinson, Hood School math teacher Mike Karthas, and his dogs Fred, Wilma and Buttons.
JACK RUNDE
Windham Basketball
MOTIVATED JAGUAR
Coach E.J. Perry told Runde he could make varsity if he put in the extra work. Runde worked tirelessly and the sophomore did make varsity this winter.
“His work ethic has no rival,” said Perry.
The 6-2 Runde has played a key complementary role for the Jaguars. He and twin brother Logan, a JV hoopster, both played on the state champion soccer team with Jack scoring a goal in the semifinals.
Their sister, 6th grader Ava, is another promising athlete. Jack has a Golden Retriever, Max. He enjoys skiing and cycling.
Jack’s favorites include LeBron James, steak, “Friends,” Windham Middle School teacher Steve Curry, the movie “Sandlot” and rapper Eminem.
HALEY STEWART
Central Catholic Gymnastics
MAKES JOB EASY
Coach Heather Fusco said, “She’s a pleasure to coach and one of those athletes that makes the job easy. She always puts her best effort forward.”
The 5-8 junior from Haverhill is a National Honor Society student. She’s taking AP Physics and AP Calculus AB. Stewart also is an award-winning French student.Haley volunteers for Special Olympics and as a tutor. She coaches at Legends Gymnastics. During the pandemic she’s baked a lot more and her cinnamon rolls are a big hit. Stewart has two cats: Snickers and Luna.Her brother, Dylan (CC ‘16), played volleyball for Central.Stewart’s favorites include coconut ice cream, English teacher Theresa Homewood and singer Thomas Rhett.
...
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.