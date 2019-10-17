Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
JONNIE CHAREST
Methuen Swimming
HARD WORK PAYS OFF
Methuen-Tewksbury coach Jason Smith said, “Jonnie is one of the hardest workers we have. She never complains and wants to improve.”
Last year as a novice freshman she swam an 8:41 500 freestyle. This fall the 4-foot-11 Charest has done 7:35.
Charest was named after her late grandfather, John Bernardo. Her identical twin sister, Emily, runs cross country for the Rangers. The Tenney Middle School grads also do winter and spring track.
Jonnie collects clothing for Debbie’s Treasure Chest and is a member of SADD. She has two cats, Milo and Peppa.
Charest’s favorites include pasta, high school distance running phenom Katelyn Tuohy, The Beatles, the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and English teacher Jeff Belistri.
NICK CARROLL
Pelham Football
UNSELFISH LEADER
Veteran coach Tom Babaian said, “Nick is a great kid. He is one of the most unselfish kids I’ve had over the years.”
The 5-11, 185-pound senior lineman also wrestles (D3 finalist at 182) and plays lacrosse. His brother, freshman Alex, is also a Pelham football player. Their sister, 7th grader Katherine, is a cheerleader and also plays lacrosse.
Nick is president of SALT (student-athlete leadership team). He has a dog, a miniature Australian Labradoodle.
Carroll’s favorites include spaghetti and meatballs, the TV show “The Office,” ex-Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski, his 6th grade science teacher Judy Shanteler, the Marvel movies and country singer Brett Eldredge.
ALLISON GALLAGHER
Whittier Cross Country
LASTING IMPRESSION
Coach Jonathan Ihle said, “She is an outstanding student-athlete who possesses a great work ethic and a friendly personality. She has left a lasting impression upon the Whittier running community.”Gallagher, a junior tri-captain from Amesbury, is a 400-meter hurdler in spring track. The carpentry major has helped build a lighthouse and stairs to the Whittier track.
Allison does community service with Holy Family Church. She works at Panera Bread and in the summer worked housekeeping at MIT. She wants to become a radiation technician.Mom works at a cat shelter and the Gallaghers have three cats, Gretel, Grant and Kadoo. They also have a dog named Blackie.
Her favorite teacher is Patrick Allen for English.
HAILEE PICKLES
Methuen Soccer
Freshman IRONMAN
Pickles is only a freshman but plays the entire game on defense.
Coach Kayla Grover said, “Hailee is a selfless leader who has filled a big role tremendously. She causes havoc for opposing teams.”
The 5-foot-4 Marsh School grad is a veteran of the Seacoast United program. Her sister, Courtnee, is a 7th grade soccer standout. Mom, Jaime, played at Wilmington while dad, John Pickles, was a soccer/track star at Greater Lawrence Tech. Her aunt, Beth Pickles, is a Methuen Hall of Famer and her cousin, Kendall Eddy, plays basketball for Brooks.
Hailee is a Peer Leader and in SADD and the Key Club. Her favorites include soccer star Julie Ertz, her black Lab Zoey, Methuen biology teacher Douglas Currie and the TV show “Once Upon a Time.”
TYLER BISHOP
Haverhill Cross Country
DANDY DOZEN
Bishop, a 5-foot-10 senior, will graduate as a 12-season runner for the Hillies.
Coach Mike Maguire said, “He’s worked his way into the top seven and has improved his time on our course by two minutes, He comes every day and makes a good effort.”
Bishop hopes to study engineering at UMass Lowell, UNH or Wentworth. The Hill View Montessori graduate works at Bradford Country Club.
His brother, Kyle Bishop, is the quarterback for the Central Catholic freshman football team. The Bishops have a dog, a Boxer named Bella.
Tyler’s favorites include beef tacos, 3-dimensional printing teacher Cliff Ashbrook, the movie “Hacksaw Ridge,” Bruin David Pastrnak and the TV shows “The Office” and “Criminal Minds.”
