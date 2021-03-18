Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
CHRIS PENSAVALLI
North Andover Basketball
READY WHEN CALLED
Pensavalli went from deep reserve early in the season to sixth man.
Coach Paul Tanglis said, “He got his opportunity and got the most out of it. Chris always came to practice with a great attitude.”
The 6-foot senior battled through two knee surgeries in middle school. His sister, Sydney, was a Scarlet Knight hurdler. Mom, Carolyn (Tuxbury) Pennsavali was a Wilmington High field hockey and basketball captain.
He works at the North Andover Youth Center and is considering Bentley, St. Anselm, Michigan State and UMass Amherst.
His favorites include his Shih Tzu (Lily), pasta, the TV show “Impractical Jokers,” LeBron James, Drake and his math teacher Debra Callagy.
TIMMY TRAYNOR
Methuen Football
FOOTBALL FAMILY
The big man (5-10, 330 pounds!) is from a long line of area linemen including uncles Adam Marino, Tommy Marino and Dan Holgate. It shows on the field.
Coach Tom Ryan said, “Timmy is a real smart player that knows his proper alignments and assignments. He is always helping the younger linemen with the finer points of offensive line play.”
Traynor will be playing at Westfield State and plans to become a phys ed teacher and a coach. He’s already a longtime Methuen Pop Warner coach.He wrestles for the Rangers and works two jobs: Dick’s Sporting Goods and Al’s Family Diner.
Timmy’s favorites include chicken wings, “The Office,” ex-Patriot Vince Wilford and his English teacher Brittany Caprio.
BELLA TRAN
Windham Swimming
CLASS PRESIDENT
Windham assistant Karen Cole said, “Bella comes to practice every day with the intensity and seriousness of a race day.”
The 5-foot freshman qualified for States in the 100 butterfly. She’s from a family of scholar-athletes. Sister Elizabeth Tran, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star at Phillips, swims at Amherst and their brother attends Williams.
Bella, who also swims for Crimson Aquatics, is a star out of the pool, too. She’s class president and a straight-A student taking all honors courses. She has a dog, a bichon mix named Brutus.
Her favorites include baking (cinnamon rolls are a specialty), singer Dominic Fike and her elementary school teacher Mike Miloro.
JAMES VENTRE
Andover Football
INFECTIOUS PERSONALITY
Coach E.J. Perry said, “He’s brought an infectious positive personality to every practice. The greatest asset James has given the team is his unselfishness.”
Dad, Jim Ventre, was a track-football star at Methuen High who held the 4x440 relay record for 40 years. He works in admissions at Phillips Andover.
James has worked hard in the weight room and now bench presses 225 pounds. He’s pressing for playing time on the line for the Warriors.
Ventre, who will be attending Marist, works for the Andover Rec. Department and volunteers as a tutor with Homework Helps. The Ventres have a Portuguese Water Dog named Rosie.James’ favorite teacher is math teacher Kylie Duford.
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
