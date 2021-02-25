Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
RYAN BIANCAVILLA
North Andover Hockey
MUCH IMPROVED
After two years of sub-varsity play, the 5-10, 165-pound Biancavilla made varsity last year and has become a regular on defense as a senior.
Coach Peter Marfione said, “He worked hard over his four years to earn his playing time.”
Ryan also golfs for the Scarlet Knights. Mom and Dad, Kelly (Sullivan) and Dave Biancavilla, also attended North Andover. His sister, Camryn, a junior, is a football-basketball cheerleader.
Ryan and Aiden Trundy have qualified for States for their DECA project. It is on financial literacy with a website instructional video geared toward teens.
Ryan enjoys tubing and skating at the family’s place on Lake Winnipesaukee.
KSENIA KESSLER
Andover Gymnastics
OLGA KORBUT FAN
The 5-3 junior was born in St. Petersburg, Russia. That’s why she has an unusual sports hero: 1972 Olympic gymnastics great Olga Korbut.
Co-coach Rachel Tomacchio said, “Ksenia is probably the most resilient gymnast on our team. At every practice and competition, she says, ‘What do you need from me?’ She’s an incredible teammate.”Kessler also plays volleyball and softball. A hostess at Grassfields, she hopes to earn an Air Force ROTC scholarship. Her brother, David Kessler, was a rower.
Her favorite coach was the late Tim Kormann at Yellow Jackets. She’s a photography buff and loves her Goldendoodle (Penny).
Ksenia’s favorite meal is grilled cheese with tomato soup.
EMILY ANGELARI
Methuen Gymnastics
WELL DESERVED
Coach Stacy Thibodeau said, “All of the other gymnasts on the team love and respect her. I couldn’t think of a more deserving person for Unsung Hero.”
The “almost 5-foot” senior quad-captain shines academically. She’s ranked 25th in a class of 496 and will be studying nursing at Merrimack College. Emily has passed AP exams for biology with a 3 and psychology with a 4.
She is in the dance and gymnastics programs at Interstate. Angelari coaches gymnastics at Interstate and also works at STAT delivery. Her sister, sophomore Hannah, is a Ranger gymnast and also a top scholar.Emily’s favorites include mac and cheese, “Grey’s Anatomy” and biology teacher Maureen Melanson.
COLIN MARCONI
North Andover Skiing
ALWAYS UPBEAT
Coach Jerry Marchegiani said, “He’s one of our real leaders (tri-captain). His positive never-say-never attitude made him an excellent role model. He’s a pleasure to be around.”His father, James Marconi, also was a captain for Marchegiani. Colin’s older sister, Morgan, was a Knight cheerleading captain.
Colin has been accepted to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville business school and is considering other schools, too. He works with a middle school student in the mentor volunteer program.
The Marconis have a Cocker Spaniel (Bailey) and an Australian Shepherd (Oakley).Colin’s favorites include rapper Lil Uzi Vert and history teacher John Freiermuth.
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
