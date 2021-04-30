MICHAEL APITZ
Central Catholic Football
UTMOST RESPECT
Michael is the older of the identical Apitz twins by less than a minute.
Coach Chuck Adamopoulos said, “They never miss a play on scout teams: offense and defense. They are all in for the team. They have my utmost respect.”
The 6-foot, 175-pound receiver/linebacker from Methuen is in the National Honor Society. He’s studying for AP exams in calculus, chemistry and English. He’ll be studying chemistry at St. Anselm’s, where his sister Julia (CCHS ‘18) is a student.
Apitz, a sprinter/triple jumper in track, can benchpress 225 pounds.
Michael’s favorites include fishing, cheeseburgers, “Family Guy,” rapper Young Thug and Central English teacher Joe Welch.
JOHN APITZ
Central Catholic Football
DUTIFUL AND LOYAL
Baby brother is also a scholar-athlete. He’s hitting the books to take three AP exams. He and Michael attended St. Michael’s in North Andover before Central but they’re splitting up for college. John will be studying biology at UMass Lowell.Selfless players like the twins helped the Raiders to a 7-0 season.
Coach Chuck Adamopoulos said, “They both say nothing but go about their duties. Very loyal.”
John is a 6-1, 170-pound wide receiver and defensive back. He’s a hurdler and triple jumper in track.
Their mom, Mary Wilkie Apitz, attended St. Mary’s High in Lawrence. The family has a Black Lab named Mia.
John’s favorites include “Pulp Fiction,” rapper Travis Scott and Coach Adamopoulos.
BROOKE RAFTER
Windham Track
GENUINE AND KIND
The 5-6 senior does all three throws: shot put, discus and javelin. A stellar student, she’s ranked eighth in her class of 226 and will be studying biology at UNH.
Track coach Ryan O’Connor said, “Brooke brings a positive attitude, great worth ethic, and encouraging nature to the team. She is the embodiment of a genuine and kind person.”
Rafter, who also does indoor track, is the president of the Jaguar Community Alliance and a member of the Yearbook Club. She enjoys hiking the trails around Windham High and fishing.
Her sister in the 8th grade, Bella, also does track. They have two cats: Creamsicle and Daisy. Brooke is a big Pentatonix fan. Her favorite teacher is art teacher Nancy Bourdeau.
JAMESON TWOMBLY
Methuen Track
TWOMBLY TOUGH
Few can match Twombly’s toughness. The 6-3 junior finished his 4x200 relay leg after fracturing his hip against Haverhill. He helped Methuen win the race and the meet.
He said, “The pain was pretty bad. I knew I had to get that baton there. We needed those points. I just kept going.”
Coach Kevin Alliette said, “Great kid, great personality.”Jameson also golfs and plays baseball for the Rangers but will miss this spring with the injury. His sister, freshman Julia, plays volleyball. They have a dog, an Italian mastiff named Lulu.His favorites include biotech teacher Melissa Tobin, steak, David Ortiz, “Family Feud,” and Metallica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.