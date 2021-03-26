Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
CAM KLOZA
Salem Basketball
ATHLETE-BUSINESSMAN
As a high school junior, Kloza already is a businessman. He said he began reselling sneakers in 6th grade and now resells about 3,000 pairs a year.
Coach Rob McLaughlin said, “In what was a tough year, Cam came to practice with a great attitude, ready to work, and was one of our hardest workers day in and day out.”
Kloza is a starter on the soccer team. He has a twin brother, Nate. Their older brother, Nick Kloza, was an Unsung Hero, too. Cam, a 6-foot guard, has a cat named Wasabi.
His favorites include spaghetti, NBA star Russell Westbrook, Salem chemistry teacher Lori Tanguay, Nike Kyrie sneakers, rappers Drake and Lil Uzi and the Tesla Model 3.
NICK NOTENBOOM
Methuen Football
LUCKY SWEATSHIRT
The 6-1, 230-pound senior lineman always has a good luck charm. Before games, he wears dad Greg’s 35-year-old Methuen High track sweatshirt!
Coach Tom Ryan said, “Nick has improved tremendously from his sophomore season. He does a lot of little things well and always has a positive, upbeat attitude.”
The Tenney School grad will be playing football at Fitchburg State. Last winter he qualified for Division 1 States in wrestling. Notenboom bench presses 225 and squats 315 pounds.His brother Kyle, an 8th grader, is a baseball player. Nick works at Dick’s Sporting Goods at Rockingham Mall.
Nick’s favorites include AP psychology teacher Michael Scammon and rapper Travis Scott.
CHRIS CAPACHIETTI
Andover Football
UNDENIABLE HEART
When you play high school football at 5-4, 98 pounds, you have to be tough. That’s how big Chris was as a freshman.
Coach E.J. Perry said, “His heart and effort were and are undeniable. He’s a leader and a role model.”Now a 6-0, 145-pound senior, Capachietti had a highlight-film catch last week vs. Lowell. His brother, sophomore Mike, also plays for the Golden Warriors. Younger siblings James and Julia are also athletes.
Capachietti, who moved from Reading in 6th grade, has been accepted to Penn State, Colorado and Indiana, He’s waiting on his dream school, Ohio State.
The Doherty Middle School grad works at Market Basket in Lawrence. His favorites include LeBron James, pasta with red sauce and his new Shih Tzu named Capi.EVAN TSIOROPOULOSHaverhill TrackTOP OF THE CLASSCoach Mike Maguire stressed that Evan is a top student. He wasn't lying. Top as in No. 1 in the senior class. Maguire added, "I've always been impressed with his work ethic and determination."Tsioropoulos has been accepted to WPI and UMass Lowell and is waiting on Tufts. He plans on studying biomedical engineering.
The 5-11, 160-pounder also plays soccer and volleyball.Dad, Dean Tsioropoulos, is the director of the Haverhill High band. Mom, Bethany, is a special education counselor at HHS.Evan's favorites include history teacher Marc Harvey, lasagna, Liverpool soccer star Mo Salah, rapper Kendrick Lamar and the movie "No Country for Old Men."
...
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.