Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
JULIANA PORTO
Central Catholic Basketball
Super Sixth Man
Coach Casey Grange said, “She does all the little things: good screens, gets on the floor, boxes out, etc.”
The 5-foot-6 senior co-captain from Salem won the Senior Excellence Award for the soccer team. She’s co-editor of the yearbook and is active in the Student Alumni Association and Catwalk4Cancer.
A top student with a 1,380 on her SATs, Porto has been accepted to WPI and UNH and is waiting on Northeastern and Brown. She scored fours on two AP exams. Her sister, Claudia, was a Central athlete and her brother, Ryan, is an athlete headed to CCHS in the fall.
Juliana’s favorites include chicken parm, “Friends,” Central math teacher Ellen Loycano, the movie “The Fault in Our Stars” and her turtle, Reggie.
MASON SEMANIUK
North Andover Track
Better and BetterLast year, Mason’s best in the shot put was 32-8. This winter he has shown major improvement highlighted by a big 40-7 throw to help the Knights take fourth in the event at the Division 2 State Relays.
Coach Steve Nugent described Semaniuk as “always one of the first to practice and one of the last to leave.”
The 6-0, 200-pound junior, who also does spring track, hits the weights hard. He can squat 275 pounds three times.
The former basketball player said he was convinced to do winter track freshman year by his buddies Connor McGarry, Aiden Barnett and Aidan Ham. In his free time, he’s often on his scooter.
Semaniuk’s favorites include his cat, Vivian; Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser and English teacher Derval Cleary-Bentley.
CHLOE LANDRY
Timberlane Swimming
Coming on Fast
The 5-foot junior from Danville had never swam before last year.
“She learned all the basics,” said coach Brenda Hogan. “This year she’s become a leader in practice and made incredible improvement. Timberlane is lucky to have such a hard-working supportive teammate.”
Landry, a freestyler who also contributes in the backstroke, hopes to join the Peace Corps and later become a flight attendant. She’s in the Art Honor Society and is taking AP Language and AP Art.
She puts her art talent to work with Lisa DeMio’s designer bags.
Chloe plays tennis in the spring and volunteers with the NHSPCA. She has two cats, Hemi and Buttons. Her favorites include pizza with extra cheese, Post Malone and her physics teacher Ben Morse.
CARLI QUINLAN
Haverhill Basketball
Next In LineThe Quinlans are a remarkable group. Mom, Dr. Stephany Scatamacchia Quinlan, and daughter, Katelyn Quinlan (HHS ‘19), were both Haverhill valedictorians. Carli, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, is also a brilliant scholar with straight A’s and A-pluses at Haverhill.
Coach Melissa Tarpy said, “She’s one of the hardest workers we’ve had. She comes out to learn and compete to get better every day.”
After placing in two events at States in swimming in the fall, now she’s averaging 4.0 points for the basketball team. The Sacred Hearts School graduate runs track (62.82, 400 meters) in the spring.
Carli’s favorites include teachers Marc Harvey (history) and Kerry Murphy (chemistry), “Friends” and the movie “Central Intelligence.”
RAYAN UDDIN
Windham Basketball
Rock, Chalk RayanWhen his father was transferred, Uddin moved to Windham in August from Olathe, Kansas.
Jags coach E.J. Perry said, “Rayan has been the consummate professional in practice. He’s been instrumental in our strong start because he prepares the starters for battle.”
The 5-10, 165-pound junior will be running track in the spring. He has some unusual passions including debating and forensics. He loves to travel and has been to several countries in East Asia.
Uddin has a rugged academic work load including AP courses in US history and environmental science. He took AP European History as a sophomore.
Rayan’s favorites include Cuban tacos, the TV show “Rick and Morty,” LeBron James, rapper Kid Cudi and Windham science teacher Karalyn Gauvin.
...
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.