MAHMOUD QESMI
Methuen Track
Overcoming Injuries
Coach Brittany Caprio said, “He has persevered throughout his four years pushing through injuries that have plagued him. He has never allowed obstacles to get in his way and has maintained one of the best attitudes on the team.”
The 6-foot-3 sprinter (300, 4x400 relay) has qualified for the MVC Meet. He also plays soccer and tennis for the Rangers.
Qesmi, the oldest of four children, moved from Morocco at age 5. A graduate of the Islamic Academy in Methuen, he’s been accepted to UMass Lowell, UMass Amherst, Maine, UNH and Merrimack.
Mahmoud’s favorites include lasagna, “Game of Thrones,” soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, Methuen English teacher Kara Brooks, the “Captain America” movies and rapper Roddy Ricch.
MAEVE HESS
Haverhill Gymnastics
Representing Hillies
The 5-foot-3 junior has been a gymnast since pre-school but this is her first year competing with the Hillies.
Coach Melanie Tarbox said, “She has made an immediate impact, competing in the all-around.”
Maeve puts those acrobatic skills to good use as a cheerleader in the fall and in the winter, too. As if that schedule isn’t enough (she also does spring track), Hess also is taking three AP courses.
Of her schedule, she said, “It’s kind of crazy. I go to sleep late and wake up early.”
Maeve works at Legends Gym and also is a volunteer gymnastics coach with Special Olympics. She has a dog, a Toy Maltese named Digger, and three adopted cats: Mittens, Willow and Mocha.Her favorite teacher is Marc Harvey for history.
AMANDA BRAND
Windham Track
Positive Attitude
Jaguars coach Ryan O’Connor said, “Every day she brings a positive attitude, great worth ethic, and encouraging nature to the team.”
Amanda runs the 55 meters and 300 meters. She was a three-year soccer letterman and also plays tennis. Brand, who was born and raised in Windham, volunteers at Nesmith Library. She’s also in the Spanish Honor Society and SALT.
The 5-foot-7 senior is ranked 26th in a class of 238. She’s taking AP computer science and biology and last year took AP environmental science. Her top college choice is Penn State.
Brand’s favorites include spaghetti, “Friends,” soccer star Julie Ertz, Windham Spanish teacher Chad Westwood, the movie “Wonder” and singers Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes.
ANTON PACE
Andover Hockey
Pace-Setter
Coach Kevin Drew said, “Anton is always a positive force, always giving 100%. He kills all our penalties, giving his body up to block shots. He is a joy to coach.”
The 5-10, 160-pound junior left wing moved from Medford in third grade. He also plays soccer and lacrosse. He enjoys skiing at Waterville Valley.
Pace is taking AP Language Arts. The West Middle School graduate volunteers at Atria Marland Place senior community. Anton is named after his great-grandfather. He has a brother, 7th grade hockey player Austin, and a sister, Northeastern student Marina Pace.
Anton’s favorites include chicken wings, “The Office,” Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews, middle school teacher Holly Loring and rapper Kanye West.
BRYAN KANE
Sanborn Hockey
Putting Out Fires
Kane puts out fires with his play for the Sanborn football, hockey and baseball teams and plans to do it as a living as a fireman. His father, John Kane Jr., and older brothers Justin and Sean are firemen. Bryan is already taking EMT courses.
Kane, a senior 5-9, 225-pounder from Newton, is a captain for the Sanborn-Epping team.
His coach, Kevin Merrick, said, “Bryan works hard and always has a positive attitude no matter what the situation. He is a great role model for his teammates.”
A fisherman, he has caught a 6.5-pound largemouth bass. He works at Louis’ Pizza in Plaistow.
Bryan’s favorites include steak, “Criminal Minds,” steak, NFL star J.J. Watt, Led Zeppelin, “Step Brothers,” and Sanborn phys ed teacher Josh White.
