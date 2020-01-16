Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
KAITLYN TIERNEY
Methuen Basketball
Huge Part of Team
A torn ACL will cost her the basketball and softball seasons. It hasn’t cost Tierney her resilience.
Coach Hilary Glynn marveled, “She is at every game and every practice and is like an additional coach for us. Kaitlyn is a great leader despite only being a sophomore.”
Tierney, a 5-foot-5 guard, is a triplet with sister Mackenzie and brother John also Ranger athletes. Their brother, Ryan, starred at Arlington Catholic and now plays hockey at Salem State.
Kaitlyn, who also plays varsity volleyball, has made highest honors all five terms at MHS. She has a dog, a Shih Tzu named Piper.
Her favorites include Marsh School teacher Stacey Zraket, Justin Bieber and Celtic Jayson Tatum.
JOHN BENNETT
Salem Basketball
Hard Work Pays Off
Coach Rob McLaughlin said, “John saw limited time last year. He really committed himself this offseason and is seeing the benefits of his efforts.”
Bennett worked out with his father, John Sr., who was a standout at Salem State. His brother Jacob, a sophomore is also on the varsity, while 7-year-old Jordan is a future Blue Devil to watch.
The 6-0, 182-pound senior hopes to attend Coast Guard Academy and play both football and basketball.
Bennett is a sneakerhead with “around 50 pairs,” including “self-tying shoes,” which he wore for the season opener.
The dog lover has a Goldendoodle (Yachty) and a terrier (Nala). His favorite teacher is Michelle Chisholm at North Salem Elementary.
ARIANA CASTIELLO
Methuen Track
A Welcome Addition
The 5-foot-8 freshman distance runner moved in this summer from Malden.
Coach Kevin Alliette said, “Ariana pushes herself in practice every day. What sets Ariana apart is that she is a supporter of all of her teammates. She has unwavering kindness.”
Castiello also runs cross country and plays softball. She’s a member of SADD and is a features writer for the Methuen school paper the Blue and White. She was a longtime dancer (tap, jazz, ballet).
The Castiellos have three dogs: Boxers Remy and Junior and a Cocker Spaniel Poodle Bella. They also have a cat (Grayson) and a rabbit (Max).
Her favorites include MHS teacher Malik Howshan, Disney movies and singer Lewis Capaldi.
RACHEL HUNT
North Andover Track
One of the Nicest
Coach Rick DelleChiaie loves coaching Hunt, calling her, “One of the nicest, most conscientious people I know.”
The 5-foot-5 senior is a sprinter by trade but is known for her versatility. She also plays soccer and runs spring track. She spends a lot of time in her position as a yearbook photographer.
During the summer, Rachel works at the Camp Rotary overnight camp in Boxford.
She has tough workload with AP Biology and AP Calculus and as a junior she took AP Chemistry and AP American Thought.
She’s been accepted to Elon and is waiting on Virginia, where her brother, Adam, is a sophomore.
The St. Paddy’s Day baby (born March 17, 2002) lists as favorites mushroom pizza, Maroon 5, Zdeno Chara and chemistry teacher Erik Swanson.
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
