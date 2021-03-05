Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
MIA MUSE
North Andover Skiing
MUSE MEANS SKIING
The Muse name is synonymous with North Andover skiing. Mia was a tri-captain, brother Jack was a captain last winter and sister Nina is a captain-elect.
And don’t bet against younger siblings Colby (sophomore), Ava and Bella being captains someday, too.
Mom and Dad met at Loon Mountain!
Coach Jerry Marchegiani said, “Mia was a true leader in every sense of the word. I could go on and on about Mia’s attributes.”
Muse also does soccer and track for the Knights. She’s a ski instructor at Loon and the National Honor Society student has been accepted to UMass Amherst (honors college), UVM, Maryland, Providence and Elon. Her favorite teacher is Todd Dulin for history.
MATT EINARSON
Timberlane Basketball
EARNS HIS MINUTES
After not playing much as a junior, Matt earned a starting spot this winter.
Coach Jeff Baumann said, “He remained very coachable and committed. He’s certainly respected by his teammates.”
The 6-7 senior from Danville is from a tall family with 6-4 dad Stephen, 5-10 mom Pamela and 6-4 older brother Jonathan.
Matt is headed to Great Bay Community College to study nursing and continue his basketball career. He enjoys skiing at Pats Peak and Loon and working on his car, a 2013 Ford Focus ST.
Einarson’s favorites include chicken tacos, the TV show “Designated Survivor,” KD 13 sneakers, J. Cole, math teacher J.J. Shivell, and Mr. Triple Double Russell Westbrook.
HANNAH SMITH
Windham Basketball
INFECTIOUS ENERGY
The 5-3 sophomore guard is a key reserve for the Jaguars.
Coach Anne Haky said, “She is so unbelievably coachable. We often highlight her on film jumping up and down from the bench when our team makes big plays. Her energy is infectious.” She also runs track and her 7th grade brother, Brad, plays soccer and hoops. Hannah has made high honors every term at WHS. She works at Shaw’s and babysits. The Smiths have a dog (Penny, a collie) and a cat (Kal).
She moved from Maryland at age 9 and still watches all the Maryland Terrapin basketball games with dad.Hannah’s favorites include ex-Terp Anthony Cowan, her science teacher Nick Kovaliv, cruises, and rapper Polo G.
SAMANTHA GEORGE
Windham Gymnastics
BACK IN ACTION
The 5-2 freshman missed seven months with an elbow injury but returned late in the season.
Coach Heather Fusco, who is Samantha’s aunt, said, “Every meet once she was cleared she stepped up and had the motto: ‘Why not?’ She competed in three events for us at States. I can’t wait to see what next year brings her!”
George’s sister, Katie, was a gymnast who graduated last spring. Their brother, Jake, is a senior swimmer for the Jaguars.Samantha has a dog, a Bernedoodle named Bruin. She enjoys skiing and baking. Her specialties are cupcakes and cookies.
George’s favorites include mashed potatoes, the book “The Running Dream” and 8th grade math teacher Steve Curry.
...
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.