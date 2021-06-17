Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
THIANA BRITOLawrence Softball
LEADER TO A T
Thiana “T” Brito is only a junior but is the Lancers’ sole captain.
Coach John Delaney said, “T is always the first one on the field and the last to leave. She’s always looking for extra hitting or ground balls. She’s a natural leader.”T is a shortstop who also plays for the Seacoast United club team. She’s a dedicated student who takes part in the prestigious SEED Academy. Brito plays the flute with the choir at Third Baptist Church.Dad, Rodolfo Brito (basketball), and mom, Tonya Smith Brito (track), were standout Lawrence High athletes. Her favorites include tostones (fried plantains), the TV show “Criminal Minds,” Kobe Bryant, physics teacher Shannon Morey and singer Giveon.
AUDREY BARTLETTNorth Andover Track
PERFECTS HER CRAFT
Coach Rick DelleChiaie said, “Audrey has methodically worked on the craft of pole vaulting and has improved every year. It is nice to see Audrey, as a senior, reaping the benefits of her hard work.”
The 5-9 senior recently had a career best 8-0 vault. Bartlett also skied and swam for the Scarlet Knights.
A terrific student, she’s ranked in the top 5 percent of her class and scored an impressive 1,420 on her SATs. She’ll be attending Bentley. Her sister, sophomore Jenny Bartlett, does soccer and track.
Audrey has visited 13 countries. She works at Mad Maggie’s Ice Cream. Bartlett’s favorites include her Kittredge School teacher Mrs. Desmond, her two cats, Taylor Swift and skier Mikaela Shiffrin.
GAVIN BENTLEYSalem Tennis
WON’T BE OUTWORKED
Bentley tried out this year at the behest of his friend Logan Krahn. The 5-10 senior with zero tennis experience made the team.Coach Curtis Killion said, “He is ALWAYS the very first player at practice and ALWAYS the very last to leave. Mr. Bentley is the epitome of an unsung hero,”Gavin, who overcame a late season soccer knee injury, will be studying physical therapy at Franklin Pierce.
Bentley works at Bed, Bath & Beyond. He has three dogs: A.J., Booca and Paisley. Gavin is a fisherman and once caught a 2-foot long bonnethead shark.His favorites include steak and cheese, “Tom and Jerry” cartoons, German soccer goalie Manuel Neuer and Salem High teachers Kevin Seeley (science) and Karen Cox (German).
GABRIEL MARUNGreater Lawrence Tennis
RESPECTED BY ALL
Marun played No. 1 singles for the Reggies. Even his opponents think he’s a special guy.
Coach Becky Webster said, “One parent of an opposing team took the time to let me know how much she enjoyed watching him play, He is such a kind and patient kid.”
The Methuen resident lived in the Dominican Republic until age 10. His brother, Juan Marun, is a sophomore at Greater Lawrence.
Gabriel, who also ran track and cross country, just graduated with a 3.8 GPA. He was a class officer. He works for Schlager Plumbing and Heating and needs two more tiers for his journeyman’s plumbers license.Marun’s favorites include shrimp, Kyrie Irving, bike riding, math teacher Amy Sciocchetti, and musicians Drake and Giveon.
...
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.