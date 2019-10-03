Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
CAITLYN WESSEL
North Andover Soccer
PRESIDENT WESSEL
Caitlyn is a scholar (National Honor Society), an athlete (goalie) and a leader (student council president).
Coach Lisa Rasanen said, “She has demonstrated great leadership, teamwork and poise.”
The hard-working 5-foot-5 senior has improved every year and is now splitting time in net. She also is a thrower on the winter and spring track teams. Her younger siblings Matthew (sophomore) and Nathan (7th grade) also play soccer.
Wessel won the Youth Center Outstanding Service Award. Wessel, Olivia Murphy and Claudia Mabley formed the Maritosa Club, which raises money for female students in the Dominican Republic.
She hopes to attend Michigan, Wisconsin or Texas. Her favorites include history teacher Andrew Van Horn, mashed potatoes and country duo Dan + Shay.
OWEN DRESCHER
Pentucket Football
ABOVE AND BEYOND
Co-head coach Dan Leary said, “Owen goes above and beyond as a student-athlete. His role changes from week to week, but regardless of what we ask, he does it with a great ‘team-first’ attitude.”
At just 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, Drescher is a feisty lineman. The senior from Merrimac is a thrower on the track teams. He enjoys weighlifting and can benchpress 225 and squat 345 pounds.
A member of the school orchestra, he has played cello since third grade. His sister plays violin. Owen is a stellar student ranked 7th in a class of 190 with a 1,440 on his SATs. His top school choice is Northeastern.
Owen works at the Sylvan Street Grille in Salisbury. His favorite teacher was middle school teacher Leo Parent.
VAYOLET OVALLES
Haverhill Volleyball
SERVING IT UP
The 5-foot-7 senior hitter is known for her high-octane serves. Coach Vincent Pettis calls them “vicious” and adds that Vayolet is “very enthusiastic and high energy.”
Ovalles also plays basketball and softball for the Brown and Gold. At age 9, she moved to Haverhill from Santiago in the Dominican Republic. Summers she enjoys visiting her father in the Dominican.
The Consentino Middle School grad hopes to study civil engineering at Merrimack College.
Vayolet’s favorites include rice and beans and chicken, the TV show “Riverdale,” Los Angeles Laker LeBron James, Haverhill High English teacher Melanie Clinton, the volleyball movie “The Miracle Season” and the reggaeton singer Bad Bunny.
ELISE ANDERSON
Methuen Cross Country
ALWAYS SMILING
Anderson, a 5-foot-2 freshman, is the second of five children (all girls) in her family. Her sister, sophomore Charis, is a tennis player.
Ranger coach Katie Keenan said, “She has a great attitude, always smiling and lifting others up. She’s willing to help anyone out.”
Elise, who plans to run indoor and outdoor track, is a graduate of Abundant Life Christian School in Wilmington. She loves to bake with chocolate cupcakes and sugar cookies her specialties. She plays the flute and is learning the guitar and piano.
“I’m a social person and I love the cross country team,” said Elise.
Her favorites include cheese pizza, the TV show “The Crown,” her Abundant Life teacher Russell Glines, the movie “Pride and Prejudice,” and Christian music singer Lauren Daigle.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN
Lowell Catholic Golf
MOST IMPROVED
Sullivan, a 5-foot-6 junior from Methuen, went from junior varsity last year to No. 4 on varsity this fall.
Lowell Catholic coach Brian Martin said, “He’s an extremely hard worker who pays attention to detail and is fun to coach.”
Brendan, a National Honor Society student, also plays hockey and lacrosse for the Crusaders. His sister, Allison, is a fourth grader at St. Monica’s. They got their love of sports from mom, Lynn Sullivan, who still plays softball.
Sullivan works on the grounds crew at Merrimack Valley Golf Club. He has two dogs, Jake, a pit bull-Boxer mix, and Max, a terrier mix.
Brendan’s favorites include cheeseburgers, NHL star Max Pacioretty, St. Monica’s teacher Jane Bistany and the hip hop group Migos.
