LAELA HIGGINBOTTOMPelham Softball
ONE TOUGH PYTHON
In 8th grade, Higginbottom twice tore her ACL and meniscus in her left knee. Many thought it could be a career-ending injury.
Laela, a senior starting centerfielder, said, “It’s still torn. It’s painful and a big mental thing.”
Pythons coach Todd Lozeau said, “Laela has gone out of her way to make our underclass feel comfortable. I am so proud of what she has done for our program.”Laela, who moved from Windham in second grade, also plays varsity basketball. Inspired by her health problems, she plans to study physical therapy at Keene State.Higginbottom’s favorites include her new cat Ivy, buffalo chicken dip, the TV show “All American,” ex-Celtic Rajon Rondo, and Pelham cooking teacher Monique Fournier.
NADIA SOSAHaverhill Tennis
DETERMINED HILLIE
Coach David Reed said, “She is a steady player at third singles who shows great determination in working through each point of a match.”
That determination shows in the classroom, too. The Hillie quad-captain is a National Honor Society student ranked No. 49 in a class of 470.
She’ll be attending UMaine-Orono to study computer science. Her favorite class is CVTE programming and web development.
A school choice student from Methuen, Nadia attended Sacred Hearts in Bradford. She works at Walgreens in Methuen and has two dogs, a Shih Tzu (Millie) and a rescue dog (Kobe).
Sosa’s favorite include tennis great Serena Williams and HHS computer teacher Clifford Ashbrook.
WILL MADDENHaverhill Track
MOST IMPROVED
Haverhill needed a 400-meter hurdler and the senior was up to the challenge. And many think this is the toughest event in track.
Coach Mike Maguire said, “It’s been more or less a ‘crash course’ for him, but he has the speed, stamina, and mental toughness to contribute for us.”He’s cut his times by seven seconds.
Will also golfs and plays hockey for the Hillies. He works at Bradford Country Club and Essex Companies in Haverhill. He’ll be studying construction engineering technology at UMaine. The Maddens have a Black Lab mix rescue dog named Oakley. His favorites include chicken parm, the TV show “Outer Banks,” Boston Bruin Brad Marchand, business teacher-coach Mike Maguire, and the band Cage The Elephant.
EVA McKONEAndover Tennis
NEVER HAS A BAD DAY
Coach Alan Hibino said, “She has a great attitude and enthusiasm every day. She never has a bad day.”
Eva (pronounced Ava), a 5-6 junior, is from a tennis family. Sister Nina McKone, who attends BC, played for the Golden Warriors and mom, Jo McKone, still plays. Nina also was an Unsung Hero honoree.
Nina is part of Andover High’s electric vehicle initiative. The National Honor Society student just took two AP exams: U.S. History and Language and Composition.
She has a dog, a Coton named Bibingka, which is a nod to her Filipino heritage. McKone enjoys gardening and is growing avocado trees.
Her favorites include tennis player Simona Halep, singer Lorde and Spanish teacher Ellen Gaudiano.
