Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
CAM PIECEWICZ
Pentucket Track
Positive Energy
Coach Steve Derro said, “Cam is an outstanding leader. She brings a bright, positive energy.”
Piecewicz is captain of cross country, indoor track and outdoor track teams. She’s ranked 45th in class of 182 and plans to study elementary education.The 5-foot-2 senior from Merrimac has a freshman brother, Charlie, who ran cross country. Cam volunteers at the Merrimac Public Library and is a member of SADD. In the summer, she worked at Cafe Sarina in Georgetown. She has a dog, a Great Pyrenees named Elliott.
Her father, Barry, has run marathons and played hockey at Triton and Fitchburg State.
Piecewicz’s favorites include mocha chip ice cream, distance ace Shalane Flanagan and English teacher/distance coach Todd Ruland.
JAKE BECKER
Methuen Hockey
Anything to Help
Coach Bill Blackwell said, “When Jake Becker signed up to play four years ago, nine other goalies signed up with him. Jake has been a back-up, a JV goalie and also played defense for a season.”
The 5-9, 145-pound senior from Haverhill (dad, Jon Becker, is an MHS teacher) also is a lacrosse captain and a golfer. He’s in Junior ROTC and will continue his ROTC and lacrosse careers at Norwich.
Jake has two dogs Kenny (Husky, golden retriever mix) and Tony (greyhound) and a cat named Bailey.
Becker’s favorites include steak with mashed potatoes, “Grey’s Anatomy,” hockey goalies Henrik Lundqvist and Jonathan Quick, Spanish teacher Erin Coleman and the movie “Step Brothers.”
ELIZABETH GRAY
Central Catholic Track
True Competitor
Coach Shawn Dumas said, “Elizabeth is someone who is always willing to fill any role. She is a true competitor.”
Dad, Richard Gray, is a Central alum while her siblings, Richard III (baseball) and Nicole (soccer) were Lowell High athletes.
Elizabeth, a sprinter/hurdler, keeps busy at Central working with the Student Alumni Association, Campus Ministry and Freshman Orientation. Last summer she worked concessions with the Lowell Spinners baseball team.
The 5-foot-1 National Honor Society student from Lowell is applying to URI, St. Anselm and Boston College.
Gray’s favorites include pasta, “Gray’s Anatomy,” summers on Cape Cod, Patriots Julian Edelman and Tom Brady, Central math teacher Sully Grella and singer Taylor Swift.
GRACE BOYLE
Presentation Basketball
Last But Not Least
The 5-foot-3 junior is the youngest of nine children. The family moved to Methuen from Topsfield. With PMA closing, she plans on attending Central Catholic or Lowell Catholic in the fall.
Brian Martin is glad he has her this season. He called Boyle, “Our Energizer Bunny. She never stops working on defense. She started the year on JVs and is now a varsity starter!”
Grace also plays soccer and is involved in the PMA drama club. She’s playing Frenchy in the upcoming production of Grease. She is a National Honor Society student who is taking AP English and AP History. Her favorites include history teacher Steve Stankus, cheeseburgers, the movie “The Grinch” and singer Sam Smith.
...
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
