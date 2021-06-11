BRIANA BOUCHER
Salem Softball
COACH ON FIELD
Coach Haley Chandler called Boucher “incredibly knowledgeable of the game” and “an incredible leader on and off the field.”
The 5-3 senior catcher will be attending Bentley. She’s a National Honor Society student who graduated No. 32 in a class of 265.
The SNHU Book Award winner earned 12 varsity letters in field hockey (first-team All-Division 1), basketball and softball. She has an athletic brother, Braeden, headed to SHS in the fall.
Briana (or Brie) is a hostess at Jamison’s Place in Hampstead and also works at Dino Snacks in Salem. The big Pats fan has two dogs (Julian, Gronk). Her favorites include “Vampire Diaries,” AP Statistics teacher Kim Tecce, Maine Black Bear ice cream and “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey.
JASON BUI
Lawrence Tennis
MOST POPULAR LANCER
The Lawrence favorite is playing first doubles with Steven Huynh. Jason began following the program when his cousin, Andy Pham (2018 co-captain), played.
Coach Eric Allshouse said, “Jason brought the team together with his infectious laughter. When he made a big play, the whole team would cheer out, ‘Buuuuuuui!’”
The 5-4 senior, who was born and raised in Lawrence, will be attending Northern Essex. The Frost Middle School grad is on the LHS yearbook committee and enjoys drawing, swimming in the family pool and biking. Jason’s favorites include fried rice, swimmer Michael Phelps, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, his physics teacher Shannon Morey and economics teacher Sean Fabunk, and singer Bruno Mars.
RYAN GASSE
Andover Volleyball
ULTIMATE UNSUNG HERO
Coach E.J. Perry said, “Ryan is the Unsung Hero of Unsung Heroes. His positive attitude has been infectious.” Gasse came off the bench and shined in the 22-20 fifth game of a 3-2 win over Central Catholic.
His older brothers, Eriq and Ethan, also played volleyball for the Golden Warriors. Ryan is headed to Keene State to study exercise science. Before then, he’ll be finishing his requirements to become an Eagle Scout.
Gasse, who also does soccer and indoor track, enjoys hiking with Mt. Lafayette his favorite place to hike.
The Wood Hill Middle School grad’s favorites include pepperoni pizza, “Seinfeld,” and AHS French teacher Peter Hall.
SARAH PETISCE
Methuen Tennis
JUST AWESOME
When asked to describe Petisce, coach Joe Perrone said, “She’s just awesome. She’s a winner on and off the court.”
When Methuen needed a city rec tennis coach, Perrone immediately asked her.
“As expected, Sarah did a great job,” said her coach.
The Petisce kids (Peyton, Jackson, Sarah and Mary Jane) are all homeschooled athletes. Their parents, Andrew and Shannon (Towne), were former Ranger athletes.
Sarah also plays soccer. She enjoys knitting and crocheting and is working on a blanket for mom. She has a betta fish named Holly.
Petisce’s favorites include mom’s shepherd’s pie, the TV show “Agent Carter,” Bruin Charlie Coyle and the Marvel Avengers series movies.
