Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
IESHA BURGOS
Haverhill Basketball
VOCAL LEADER
The 5-6 junior missed several games after a bad left ankle sprain but has worked hard in rehab and is now back in the lineup.
Coach Melissa Tarpy said, “Through it all, she still showed up to practice every day with a smile and ready to support the team in any way. She constantly gave advice and was shouting from the sidelines.”
Iesha, who was born and raised in Haverhill, enjoys singing and works at the Westgate Plaza Market Basket.
Burgos’ brother, Angel, is a standout for the Haverhill boys team.
Her favorites include NBA great Stephen Curry, Whittier Middle School math teacher Will LeGrand, the movie “The Maze Runner,” rapper Pop Smoke and “1942 Flows” by Meek Mill.ZACH DIAMOND
Timberlane Hockey
REVIVING PROGRAM
The Owls hope to have a varsity team again next winter and few have done more to make it happen than Diamond, a 5-4, 130-pound junior assistant captain.
Coach Bill Brown said, “This year’s team has no goalie. Zach has volunteered and played goalie. He’ll be a great captain. He’s been very involved in helping Timberlane rebuild the program.”
Ranked in the top 10 percent of his class, Zach also plays baseball and is one of the Owls’ top golfers.
Dad, Brian Diamond, is a golf pro at Atkinson Country Club. Mom, Kristen, played field hockey at Providence. Zach has a rescue dog (Chance). His favorite teacher was Sheridan Dodge at Timberlane Middle School.
JUNE DiCICCO
Haverhill Gymnastics
EVER SUPPORTIVE
Coach Melanie Tarbox said, “Her consistency is something I’ve depended on throughout the last four years. She cheers the loudest and is one of the most supportive girls I’ve been lucky enough to coach.”
The quad-captain is one of the Hillies’ top vaulters. June is ranked 57th in a class of 480 and is working diligently to crack the top 10 percent. She plans to attend Northern Essex in the fall.
She is a hostess at Atkinson Country Club and helps her aunt, who runs the food pantry in Everett. DiCicco’s brother, Vincent, plays baseball for the Hillies.
Her favorites include “Gossip Girl,” potatoes, gymnast Aly Raisman and history teacher Marc Harvey.
ANDY MacDONALD
Pinkerton Basketball
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE
Andy is president of the senior class and VP of the National Honor Society. For the basketball team, he’s Secretary of Defense.
Coach Dave Chase said, “Andy has embraced the role of guarding the top scorer night in and night out.”
The 6-foot-1 senior tri-captain from Hampstead is also a top rebounder (6.0 a game) and one of the main reasons the Astros may be the state’s most improved team.
MacDonald is a soccer tri-captain and hopes to play lacrosse in the spring. He is ranked in the top 20 percent of the class. His dad, Jamie MacDonald, played football and lax for PA.
Andy works at Bruchetti’s Pizza in Sandown. His favorite teacher is physics teacher Chris Kozura.
...
