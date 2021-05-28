Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
MEGAN McAULIFFEHaverhill Track
GREAT TO ALL
Coach Mike Maguire said, “Meg had a great first meet, winning the high jump, placing second in the dash, and running strong in the 4x100 relay. She is a great teammate to all.”
McAuliffe was a soccer captain and will be playing that sport at Framingham State. She’s a National Honor Society student and president of the Foreign Language Honor Society. She’s been taking two classes at Northern Essex.
McAuliffe volunteers with Dawgs Fight Back and works at both Shaw’s in Plaistow and as an ice cream scooper at Crescent Farms in Bradford. Her older brothers Devon (Haverhill) and Michael (Whittier) played football and lacrosse.
Megan’s favorites include her cat (MacGyver), Julian Edelman, her history teacher Rob Pike and country singer Thomas Rhett.
DAN GARLINGTONTimberlane Baseball
PLEASANT SURPRISE
Owls co-coach Alex Horgan said, “Dan came into the season unsure of his role. He had a couple good bullpen sessions and found himself pitching in the second inning of the season opener. Dan is a great kid and has a great attitude.”
The 5-10, 198-pound senior from Danville has a twin, Jared, who also plays for the Owls as did their dad, Dan.
The Garlingtons love playing Exeter, as the Blue Hawks’ coach is Kevin McQueen, who coached Dad in high school.
Young Dan works at Market Basket in Plaistow. He enjoys fishing and has caught a 6-pound bass. He has a dog, a Chihuahua-blue heeler mix named Neko. His favorites include Jayson Tatum, rapper Pop Smoke, “The Benchwarmers” and Timberlane English teacher Veronica Ackerman.
EDWARD LAIAndover Volleyball
LEADS BY EXAMPLE
Coach E.J. Perry said, “Edward is a quiet leader, who leads by example. He is the first person to practice and the last to leave. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed coaching him.”He had a huge game vs. Lowell with 26 digs.The tri-captain is a star in the classroom. He and his twin brother, Thomas, are following their older siblings to Tufts. Emai just graduated and James is a Tufts junior.
Edward, a 5-6 libero, also runs indoor track (long jump, 300 meters). He’s in the National Honor Society and scored a 5 on his AP stats exam.
He’s president of the chess club and enjoys biking and playing the piano. Lai has a dog, a Havanese named Charlie.
Edward’s favorites include watermelon and his AHS Latin teacher Laura Jordan.
JALYN PEARL
Haverhill Softball
TEAM COMES FIRST
Pearl was a standout first baseman, but coach Kara Melillo had a request: move to catcher.
Melillo said, “It was the best way to help the team this year. She’s responded to the challenge with her typical hard work and dedication. She has been one of the most competitive players I’ve ever coached.”
Jalyn, a senior quad-captain ranked 32nd in a class of 475, plans to study accounting at Bentley. She’ll be in following in the the footsteps of mom, Leslie Pearl, an accountant. Jalyn’s sister, Jamieson Pearl, is a freshman on the Hillie varsity.
Jalyn also plays volleyball. When she has free time she enjoys snowmobiling in Northern Maine and playing with her dog, a Cavapoo named Cassie.Her favorite teacher is English teacher Melanie Clinton.
