EZEQUIEL ALVAREZ
Lawrence Track
SUPERB SCHOLAR
Alvarez received some amazing news recently: He was accepted to Stanford! He’s also considering UMass Amherst, UMass Lowell, Merrimack and Embry-Riddle.
The 6-foot distance standout was born and raised in Lawrence. He’s an accomplished runner with bests of 4:35 in the mile and 9:58 in the 2-mile.
He works at Macy’s at Rockingham Mall and enjoys playing basketball. Alvarez graduated from the Lawrence Family Development Charter School.
Lancer coach Bill Meuse said, “He has become a great mentor to not only our younger distance runners but all the young athletes on the team.”
His favorites include chemistry teacher Alex Chaconas, Drake and Steph Curry.
HAILEY DiPIETRO
Central Catholic Track
DO-IT-ALL RAIDER
Coach Shawn Dumas said, “Hailey is the utility athlete every team needs. Willing to fill any role needed and does so with passion and relentless hard work.” She’s nicknamed her “Hail Storm.”
The 5-6 senior from Haverhill also runs indoor track. During the winter, she’s a ski instructor at Loon Mountain. Hailey is headed to UNH to study elementary education.
Hailey has three younger siblings: Anthony, Arianna and Drew. The family has a dog, a black Lab named Mabel.
Hailey’s favorites include skiing and snowboarding, pasta, “Grey’s Anatomy,” country singer Morgan Wallen, her 6th grade teacher at Sacred Hearts of Bradford Tricia Bamford, and the movie “The Notebook.”
IBRAHIMA BA
Methuen Track
SETS AN EXAMPLE
Coach Brittany Caprio said, “He has dedicated himself to being a tremendous teammate. He shows up every day willing to work hard and set an example for those around him. He has an extremely bright future.”
IB, as his friends call him, is Muslim and for the last month was fasting for Ramadan. The 6-foot sophomore hurdler moved from Lynn three years ago. This is the former KIPP Academy student’s first year at Methuen High. He runs indoor and outdoor track and is a receiver in football.
Ba’s favorites include chicken Alfredo pasta, the TV show “Moon Knight,” former Patriot receiver Julian Edelman, English teacher (and track coach) Brittany Caprio, and rappers J. Cole and Baby Keem.
DYLAN BRANDANO
Timberlane Baseball
PERFECT FIT FOR OWLS
Coach Alex Horgan said, “Dylan is a great teammate. He’s the type of kid you want in your program.”
The 6-3, 195-pound senior from Sandown pitches and is a utility player. He also plays soccer (goalie) and basketball. His freshman brother, Logan, plays baseball and football.
Brandano stars in the classroom (22nd in a class of 270). The National Honor Society student will be studying mechanical engineering at Wentworth. A talented singer, he is in Timberlane’s chamber choir and was selected for All-State.
Dylan has a rescue dog named Gus and works at Loxsmith Bagels in Windham.
His favorites include steak tips, crooner Michael Buble, “SpongeBob” and physics teacher Mark Cerniglia.
