ALEX PERKINS
Windham Field Hockey
Everyone’s No. 1
The 5-foot-8 senior defender is ranked in the top 10 percent of her class and hopes to attend UNC-Chapel Hill.
Coach Katie Bourque said, “She’s everyone’s No. 1 fan on the team. She always lays it on the line for the team.”
Perkins has played all four years for the powerhouse Jaguars. In lacrosse, the goalie was a junior captain.
Perkins is a hostess at Tuscan Kitchen and vice president of the Salem chapter of HOSA. She has four dogs: two Bernese Mountain Dogs, a Cockapoo and a Mini GoldenDoodle.She takes health science at Salem High and she raves about Marybeth Cook, her teacher there.
Her other favorites include fettucine Alfredo, “Criminal Minds,” and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger,
JOE SHIVELL
Timberlane Football
Great Teammate
Coach Kevin Fitzgerald said, “He will not wow you with his size and speed but he’s very intelligent and puts himself in position to make plays. And he’s a great teammate.”The 6-0, 165-pound junior from Danville will wow you academically. He’s ranked 8th in a class of 256. He also plays basketball and lacrosse. His younger brother, Gary, is a quarterback on the JVs.
Joe loves fishing: just ask him about the 24-inch largemouth bass he reeled in. His father, Timberlane math teacher J.J. Shivell, and grandfather are Penn State alums and the family tries to attend a PSU football game every year.Joe enjoys the Zac Brown Band. His favorite teacher is Matthew Hunter for history.
ALLIE FISCHER
Central Soccer
Comeback Trail
The senior from Wilmington will miss the soccer season as she recovers from major hip surgery in July. She hopes to be back for basketball.
Raider soccer-basketball coach Casey Grange said, “Allie has always been an amazing teammate and her positive attitude has continued. She shows up every single day.”
Fischer’s older brothers Ryan (Phillips Academy) and Alex (Wilmington) were soccer players. Their parents Janice (Carter) and Mike Fischer played at Merrimack College.
Fischer has a dog, a Maltese-Poodle mix named Riley. She passed AP exams for Calculus AB and physics and hopes to attend BC, Villanova or Fairfield.Her favorite teacher is Ellen Loycano for math.
HANNAH CONNOLLY
North Andover Volleyball
Passionate Knight
Connolly has a passion for volleyball and volunteering.
Coach Christin Augustini said, “She has a true passion for volleyball. She does all the little things. Her quiet leadership and dedication makes her an amazing teammate.”
The 5-foot-3 defensive specialist has been the three-year president of the Interact Club. She volunteers at hospitals, senior centers and Habitat for Humanity.
Her mom, Yoko Matsuoka, is Japanese. Connolly has a rescue dog named Rex. She held two summer jobs: hostess at Casa Blanca and cashier at Market Basket in Rowley.
Hannah’s favorites include tofu, “Bones,” French teacher Chris Carroll and singer-songwriter Cavetown.
