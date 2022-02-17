MAGGIE COSENTINO
Andover Gymnastics
BLOGS AND SPLITS
Not only is Maggie a fine gymnast, but she already has her own blog. “The Sunshine Moment” gives lifestyle tips and insights.
Coach Marlena Bresnick said, “Maggie is an incredible athlete, strong, talented, and fun to watch. Her love for the sport is infectious.”
The 5-5 junior works summers as a hostess at the Wild Goose Tavern in Chatham. She has mastered an eye-popping number of yummy oatmeal recipes. She has a Portuguese Water Dog named Stella. Her brother, Kasey, plays soccer at St. John’s Prep.
Cosentino’s favorites include sushi, “Gossip Girl” and “Vampire Diaries,” gold medal gymnast Sunni Lee, Bancroft School 5th grade teacher Julie Lovejoy, the movie “Avengers: Infinity War” and Kanye West.
SHANE McLAUGHLIN
Pinkerton Basketball
GUTTING IT OUT
Shane broke his ankle in late July and isn’t 100 percent yet but you can’t keep him off the floor.
Coach Dave Chase said, “He is so respected by his peers that they made it a huge deal after he scored his first varsity points. Almost as if that basket was his 1,000th point. He is a great kid.”
Dad is former Salem star “Flyin’ Brian” McLaughlin and his uncle is Salem basketball coach Rob McLaughlin. Mom, Laura Coish McLaughlin, was a Salem cheerleader.
The 6-foot Derry resident works at a retirement home in Newburyport. He enjoys fishing at Big Island Pond and has a cat named Geno.
His favorites include Bruno Mars, pizza, “Criminal Minds,” Paul Pierce, “Benchwarmers,” and statistics teacher Andrew Collins.
NINA MUSE
North Andover Skiing
COACH ON THE HILL
Coach Jerry Marchegiani said, “She’s like having another coach on the hill. She was the sparkplug for the team.”
The Muse family is crazy about skiing. Nina, a 5-7 senior tri-captain, is one of six skiing siblings. Last winter her sister Mia was an Unsung Hero.
Nina also plays field hockey for the Knights. She’s a National Honor Society student currently taking three advance placement courses. Muse works in the lodge at Loon Mountain.
She has three dogs: mutts Koda and Winnie and a Standard Poodle named Sully.
Her favorites include history teacher/assistant ski coach Todd Dulin, sushi, “The Office,” Post Malone and Winter Olympians Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skiing) and Chloe Kim (snowboarder).
JACK CARRUBBA
Timberlane Basketball
MOST IMPROVED
Coach Jeff Baumann said, “Jack has been a consistent and hard-working player all season for us regardless of his role.”
The 5-10 senior from Atkinson is tough to beat in HORSE as he consistently can sink lefty 3-pointers. Not bad for a righty!
Carrubba hopes to attend Plymouth State or trade school for carpentry. He’s also a member of the golf team. He works at Buchika’s Ski & Bike in Salem.
Jack has a rescue dog named Duke. His favorite athletic memory was making the state tourney this winter. He has a brother, Mason, who plays JV hoops.
Carrubba loves mountain biking and snowmobiling on his Artic Cat ZR 7000. His favorite teacher was Michelle Grimm for engineering.
ZACK NADEAU
Methuen Hockey
RUGGED RANGER
Rangers coach Bill Blackwell said, “He’s a penalty killer, a defensive zone specialist and leads the team in blocked shots.”
Zack’s sports highlight was scoring his first career varsity goal this winter in a win over Somerville. Dad, Steve Nadeau, played hockey at Greater Lawrence Tech. Nadeau, a 5-10, 195-pound senior forward, is contemplating following dad into the carpeting and flooring business.
Zack, who attended Comprehensive Grammar School, works at Raymond’s Turkey Farm and at Jersey Mike’s Subs. He has two cats: Rolo and Lilly.
Nadeau’s favorites include sirloin steak, “Friends,” Patrice Bergeron, Tom Ryan’s “Legal Studies” course, “Happy Gilmore” and country singer Sam Hunt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.