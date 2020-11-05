Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
MATTHEW STEVENS
Haverhill Cross Country
MAYOR OF HILLIES
A former soccer player, Matthew took up cross country last year and has sliced his times by three minutes. Stevens is a year-round runner and also competes in unified basketball and unified track.
Coach Mike Maguire said, “To me, he’s the ‘Unofficial Mayor of Haverhill High.’ Everyone knows him. I’m proud of how much he has grown and matured.”
He’s a drummer in the school band and a member of Key Club, Interact Club, Excel Club and A.V. Club. He’s also an usher at All Saints Parish.
The senior has a dog (Elvis), a guinea pig (Melody) and goldfish named Elvis, Michael Jackson and Marvin.
His favorite teachers are Haverhill High’s Hugh Morrison (math) and Dean Tsiropoulos (music) and Silver Hill’s Sandy Silvernail.
LOGAN KRAHN
Salem Soccer
PERFECT ATTITUDE
Coach Matt Persell said, “Logan is the most coachable student-athlete Salem boys soccer has seen. He is a true leader on and off the field. Logan’s presence will be missed for years to come.”
The 5-8, 125-pound senior midfielder passed AP exams in US History and biology. He’s ranked 16th in his class of 266 students.
Krahn is an Eagle Scout who swims (junior captain) and plays tennis for the Blue Devils. He’s Key Club president and works at McKinnon’s Supermarket.
His sister, Ryan, plays rugby at Merrimack College. His other sister, Jordan, a junior, swims for Salem.
Krahn has two rescue dogs (Bella, Kylie). His favorites include Meghan Fernandes (biology) and Toby Fusco (science), track world record-holder Usain Bolt and the movie “Spaceballs.”
MADDY SEAVEY
Haverhill Soccer
A HILLIE AGAIN
Maddie attended Haverhill as a freshman, Presentation of Mary as a sophomore and is back at Haverhill for her junior year.
Coach Fred Tarbox said, “She’s been great in the back as our sweeper. We are so happy she is back.”
The 5-foot-6 Seavey, who was born and raised in Haverhill, attended Hunking Middle School. She has a twin brother, Will, who plays basketball for the Hillies.
Maddie does volunteer work for her mother, Melissa Seavey, with the Haverhill Chamber of Commerce. The family has a rescue dog named Molly.
Seavey plays club soccer with Rush New England. Her favorites include mac and cheese, soccer star Carli Lloyd, her PMA English teacher Greta Zygmont, the movie “Mulan” and rapper Post Malone.
BRADY MORRIS
Methuen Golf
HARD WORK PAYS OFF
Morris put in a lot of hours this summer at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands, where he’s a junior member. It paid off as the 6-foot junior made varsity and was a key for the Rangers.
Coach Jason Symmes said, “He’ll be someone we lean on next year.”
His 6th grade brother, Gavin, plays basketball and baseball. Mom, Lori (Cascio) Morris, is from a well-known Lawrence athletic family. Dad, Jonathan Morris, is a runner.
Summers Brady works at the Kaleidoscope Camp in Andover. The family just got a new dog, a Lab-Kahuna Hound mix named Charlie.
Brady’s favorites include pepperoni pizza, video games, the TV show “Breaking Bad,” Tom Brady, “Star Wars: A New Hope” and Bruce Springsteen.
...
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.