Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
KAYCE LEWANDOWSKIPinkerton Gymnastics
Best Yet To Come
Kayce (pronounced Casey) has used her extensive dance background to her advantage in gymnastics for the powerhouse Astros.
Coach Chelsie Burland said, “This is Kayce’s first year with us and the progress she has made in two months takes most gymnasts five years to accomplish.”
Her beam score has gone from a 6.5 to and 8.5 and she was in the lineup for three events.
The 5-foot-4 sophomore from Chester dances at Kerry’s Dance Center in Chester. A talented artist, she loves to draw and paint. Lewandowski is also a talented make-up artist in demand with her friends for proms and dances.
She has two cats, a white tuxedo named Leo and an orange tabby named Louie. Kayce’s favorites include mocha chip ice cream and her math teacher Kelly Worsman.
NA’YA ALMANZAR
PMA Basketball
Never Satisfied
Veteran coach Brian Martin said, “She’s always looking to improve by hard work and asking questions, Na’ya is also one of the sweetest student-athletes that I’ve had the pleasure to coach.”
Almanzar, whose full first name is Nayely, is a freshman at Presentation. With the school closing, she’s hoping to transfer to Notre Dame Cristo Rey.
Na’ya is a proud Lawrencian. She graduated from Oliver Middle School and does volunteer work there.
Almanzar’s pride and joy is her 5-year-old sister Natalia. “She’s awesome!” raved Almanzar.
Her favorites include her betta fish named “Fishy,” the TV show “Zumbo’s Just Desserts,” and PMA French teacher Joan Anderson.
SCOTT CAVAN
Pinkerton Hockey
Friend and Teammate
Coach Sam Littefield said, “Scott epitomizes the concept of friend and teammate. He holds himself and his teammates accountable in every game and practice.”The senior from Auburn grew six inches from sophomore to junior year, from 5-2 to 5-8. Last summer he interned with BAE Systems in Nashua.
Cavan enjoys playing pond hockey on Beaver Pond and skiing at Cannon Mountain. His stepbrothers, Jack and Robbie Dowst, played lacrosse at Derryfield School. Scott has an English Lab named Sadie and his dream car is a BMW 3 Series.
Cavan’s favorites include bacon, “Breaking Bad,” Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby, Pinkerton business teach Lila Mazzola and singer-songwriter Khalid.
IZZI GILES
Sanborn Basketball
Making It Fun
Tri-captain Madison Houghton said, “Izzi is a person everyone wants to be around.”
Tri-captain Emily Hinckley said, “She is the most positive person I’ve ever met.”
The 5-foot-3 senior from Kingston is a captain in field hockey and a thrower in spring track. She has a twin sister, Kenzi, and an older brother Ben (SRHS ‘19), who was a three-sport athlete for Sanborn. Mom, Kelli (Cartier) Giles, was a soccer-softball standout at Pentucket.
Giles has a brown belt in karate. She is ranked sixth in a class of 160 and is vice president of the National Honor Society. She has a musk turtle named Tucker and a betta fish named Squid.
Her favorites include steak, “Rick and Morty” and physics teacher Dr. Timothy Young.
JALEEK URENA
Methuen Basketball
True Team Leader
Jaleek was starting but unselfishly gave up his spot when freshman Anesti Touma emerged.
Coach Anthony Faradie said, “Jaleek more than accepted his changed role for the good of the team. He embodies what it means to be a Ranger.”Urena, a 5-foot-8 junior, was still a key player for the Rangers. He’s also a member of the school’s Multicultural Club. Dad, Angelo Urena, was a football standout at Lawrence High.
Jaleek is a sneakerhead with 25 pairs. The “Jordan 6 rings” are his favorites. The Tenney Middle School grad has three cats: Moon, Jeffro and Sasuke.
His favorites include steak and fried shrimp, NBA rookie Ja Morant, a red 1970 Dodge Charger and biology teacher Kimberly Nguyen-Lara.
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
