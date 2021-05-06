Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
SYDNEY MODACentral Catholic Track
MUSIC AND MORESydney is a host at Margarita’s. She’s also a talented singer who performs at Jocelyn’s Restaurant in Salem with Haverhill High’s Alaina Santarlasci. Fun fact: Moda taught herself to play the ukulele!
Coach Shawn Dumas said, “She’s coachable, dedicated and has a remarkable competitive nature. She does whatever is needed for the team.”Moda usually runs the 300 indoors and 100 and 400 outdoors. The 5-2 junior from Methuen is captain-elect in field hockey and indoor track.Her sister, Victoria, is a lightweight rower for Wisconsin. Dad, Jeff, is a North Reading High Hall of Famer. Sydney’s favorites include her puppy, Winni, and Central math teacher Matthew Sansoucie.
JACK NOYESTimberlane Lacrosse
ONE COOL KIDCoach Ken Blaszka said, “Jack is one of the coolest players I’ve coached. He is kind to everybody, no matter what, and is always at the ready to help anybody. Always one to point the thumb, it takes grit and integrity to be a Jack Noyes.”
The 5-5, 135-pound senior from Sandown is one of the Owl captains. Noyes is a National Honor Society student ranked in the top 15 percent of his class. He’ll be studying computer science at Roger Williams on a Presidential Scholarship.
He has two dogs, mutts named Ryder and Maggie. Jack works at Market Basket.
Noyes’ favorites include Hampton Beach, art teacher-coach Ken Blaszka, Pearl Jam, “Breaking Bad” and the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”
KAITLIN CHUNGAndover Swimming
TIRELESS AND SELFLESSCoach Patty Barrett said, “Kaitlin is a tireless worker and selfless teammate who has really come into her own during her junior and senior swim seasons. She is a pleasure to coach.”Chung used to swim and dive but the last couple seasons just swam. The 5-foot senior has played piano since age 5. She also has a passion for drawing and photography.
She’s co-president of both Amnesty International and UNICEF at Andover. Kaitlin plans to study biology at University of Rochester.
Chung’s favorites include Olympic swim legends Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky, St. Augustine’s School Latin teacher Kevin Moran and singers Jeremy Zucker and Anson Seabra.
NICK BARBAROWindham Baseball
LOCKER ROOM GUYCoach Leo Gravell said, “Nick is a well respected teammate and a great locker room guy.”
The 5-6 senior is a cancer survivor. He’s studying hard for three AP exams: calculus, physics and psychology. He’ll be attending UNH and majoring in homeland security.His dad, Tony, is a well known baseball umpire. Nick has two sisters, Alyssa an 8th grade cheerleader; and Olivia, a Windham grad who ran track.
Nick works at the Greater Londonderry YMCA. He has two dogs, a Shih Tzu-Bichon named Chloe; and a Bichon-Schnauzer mix named Bailey.His favorites include Windham High history teacher Jeff Merrill, steak, singer Morgan Wallen and slugger Bryce Harper.
