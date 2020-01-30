Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
NOAH TEJADA
Lawrence Basketball
College Classes
Noah is a standout in the classroom who took psychology last semester at Merrimack College and is taking human development there this semester.
“Leader!” emphasized coach Jesus Moore of his quad-captain.
The 6-foot senior is a Lawrencian, born and raised. He attended St. Augustine’s School in Andover and was at Central Catholic his first two years of high school. He’s applying to Tufts, Holy Cross, UMass Lowell, UMass Dartmouth and UMass Amherst.
He may run track this spring. Mom, Yudelka De La Cruz, ran track and was a cheerleader at Lawrence while dad, Pedro Tejada, played basketball for the Lancers.
Noah volunteers at the Boys Club and loves Grandma’s rice and beans. His favorite teacher is his adviser Frank Gelsomini.
NATALIE KEENAN
Haverhill Track
Clears All Hurdles
Coach Mike Maguire said, “A year ago, we needed a fourth hurdler for our hurdle relay. Natalie was up to the task and has been hurdling ever since, working hard at perfecting it. She’s a good role model to the younger kids.”
Keenan, a 5-foot-3 junior, also plays varsity soccer and lacrosse. She takes several classes at Northern Essex Community College.
The Sacred Hearts graduate is a barista at Battle Grounds Coffee Company. She has a dog, a Yorkie named Stella. Her 7th-grade sister, Lauren, is a gymnast and her older sister, Emily, was a tennis captain for the Hillies.
Natalie’s favorites include chicken, “Grey’s Anatomy,” singers Taylor Swift and Khalid, women’s soccer star Alex Morgan, and Haverhill history teacher Marc Harvey.
KARINA YANKOWSKY
North Andover Track
Loves a Challenge
The Scarlet Knight sophomore never backs down from a challenge. She even played football as a freshman.
North Andover throws coach Conor Meehan said, “She stayed for the entire MVC boys Frosh/Soph meet, and was giving the weight man relay teams hand-off advice and motivational speeches. She is an unbelievable kid.”
The 5-foot-4 Yankowsky, who moved from Methuen in first grade, has topped 30 feet in the shot put. She has two dogs (Onix, Tiny) and a kitten (Evie). The oldest of four sisters, she has a passion for forensics, saying, “I was obsessed with crime shows.”
Karina’s favorites include S’mores ice cream, the TV show “Anne with an E,” North Andover Middle School math teacher William Smith and the movie “Hacksaw Ridge.”
SHEA ROBERTSON
Haverhill Track
11-Second Improvement
Robertson’s best as a sophomore in the 600 meters was 1:45.8, but this year it’s all the way down to 1:34.54.
“He’s running with a lot of confidence,” noted coach Mike Maguire. “Shea is a great representative of the track program.”
Named after ex-Red Sox infielder Shea Hillenbrand, Robertson is a three-season runner. He’s a captain-elect in cross country. Shea earned a 3 on his AP European History exam last spring and now is taking AP classes in literature and U.S. History.
The 5-foot-10 Robertson is the son of two former Hillie athletes: Dad Chris and mom Lori (Boddy) Robertson. Mom is a marathon runner.
Shea enjoys playing with his dog, an Irish Doodle named Finley, and surfing at the family cottage at Salisbury Beach.
MORGAN SHIRLEY
Andover Basketball
HAPPY NEWCOMER
The 5-foot-10 sophomore, who plays soccer, basketball and softball, moved to Andover in late August from Hockessin, Delaware.
Despite the late move, it’s been a smooth transition.
Morgan said, “It was nerve-racking but the Andover community has really accepted me.”
Basketball coach Alan Hibino called the reserve forward “a great kid.”
Morgan is the oldest of three children. Their dad, Joe Shirley Jr., was the University of Delaware’s senior associate AD. He now works for 3STEP Sports.
The Shirleys have two dogs: Rocky, a Silver Lab, and Nelson, a Wheaten Terrier. Morgan’s favorites include pancakes, “Grey’s Anatomy,” soccer star Alex Morgan, the movie “Pitch Perfect” and the rapper Drake.
