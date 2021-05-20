MADDIE ZAMBROWICZ
Timberlane Lacrosse
BELOVED TEAMMATE
Coach Thomas Alberti said, “You just know behind her mask is a wildly infectious smile. She brings great energy and a positive attitude day in and day out. Maddie is that player everyone loves.”
The 5-7 senior is also a gymnast and cheerleading captain for the Owls. She’s a hostess at On the Corner Grill in Derry.
Maddie has twin brothers, Timberlane sophomores Camden and Graham Zambrowicz. The family has a dog, a Boxer named Beasley.
Inspired by her Sandown North Elementary teacher Melissa DiBenedetto, Zambrowicz will be studying elementary education at Franklin Pierce. “Mrs. DiBenedetto was super fun and motivating,” she said.
Maddie’s favorites include “The Good Place,” Taylor Swift, “Christmas with the Kranks” and professoinal cheerleader Gabi Butler.
ANNA DUNTON
Pinkerton Softball
LAST TO LEAVE
Coach Tom Wall said, “Anna leads by example. Her dedication to the team, her teammates and her coaches is exemplary. She’s always there early and always the last to leave.” Dunton, a 5-3 senior from Hampstead, plans to study nursing at Colby-Sawyer. She has two jobs: hostess at LongHorn Steakhouse in Haverhill and ice cream scooper at Moo’s Place in Salem.
Dunton enjoys hiking, fishing and kayaking at her grandparents’ lake house. The shortstop/third baseman’s top sports memory was being called up to varsity as a freshman.
Her sister, sophomore Abbey, plays on the Astros’ JV team. Dad, Steve Dunton, was a Pinkerton athlete, too.
Anna’s favorites include PA forensics teacher Jennifer Roy, pasta and singer Morgan Wallen.
LUCA PAPPALARDO
Salem Volleyball
GLAD HE TRIED
Luca never did Salem sports until spring of his senior year. His friend, Tyler Valerio, said he should try volleyball. He made the team but dislocated his knee. But he’s back and contributing.
Coach John Roemer said, “Most kids would have walked away (after the injury). We are very happy that he is part of the program.”
His brother, Domenic, was a former Salem basketball team manager. They aren’t related to the great hockey players the Pappalardos from Salem.
Luca, a 6-1 rightside hitter, works security for Apple Computers at the Rockingham Mall. He’ll be studying criminal justice at NHTI.
Pappalardo’s favorites include his aunt Susan Pappalardo’s spaghetti and meatballs, the Manga series “Attack on Titan,” Celtic star Jayson Tatum and rapper Lil Tecca.
JOSH SAAB
Haverhill Track
SPEEDY SAAB
This Saab goes from 0-60 in no time flat. A former golfer and baseball player, Josh didn’t do track until winter of his junior year and this is his first year of spring track. He’s cut his 100-meter time from 12.3 to 12.0 and his 200 from 25.9 to 25.3.
Coach Mike Maguire said, “Josh is one of the hardest workers on the team. He’s willing to help out any way he can, which is much appreciated.”
Josh will be studying business at Salem State. His sister, Jessica, is a junior at Monserrat College of Art. Dad, Gregory, played football at Greater Lawrence.
The 5-7 Consentino Middle School grad does deliveries for Costello’s Restaurant. His favorites include his Ragdoll cats Lucy and Kacie, and HHS history teacher Rob Pike.
