Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
BOBBY DiCICCO
Windham Hockey
Even Better Person
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound, three-sport captain is an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in hockey and football.
Hockey coach Shawn Dunn said, “Even beyond the athletic accomplishments and success Bob has had in the classroom, the biggest compliment I can pay him is he’s an even better person. He is always there to help people in need or volunteer his time.”
DiCicco’s applying to Elon, South Carolina, UNH and Bryant. He coaches flag football and enjoys playing the guitar. His sister, Chelsie Muldowney, played field hockey at Division 1 Sacred Heart.
Bobby’s favorites include tortellini, “Family Guy,” Boston Bruin David Pastrnak, Windham physics teacher Patrick Kaplo, the movie “Ready Player One,” and the country duo Florida Georgia Line.
SOPHIA PHANEUF
Pinkerton Gymnastics
Welcome Addition
A driven student, Phaneuf thought the commitment might be too much and wasn’t going to compete for the Astros.
Coach Chelsie Burland said, “With a little nudge from her sister, she finally came out. She initially agreed to compete only vault and bars. Within a couple weeks she saw that the team could really use her talent on all four events.”
Her sister is junior gymnast Hana Phaneuf and their half-sister, K.C. Phaneuf, competed for the Astros in the mid-’90s. Their dad, George Phaneuf, is a passionate golfer.
The 5-foot-4 freshman from Hampstead plays volleyball and is in student council. Sophia has a dog, a Lab-Shepherd mix named Cody. Her favorite teacher is Jennifer Roy for biology.
EVIE COLLINS
Windham Basketball
True Team Player
Coach Anne Haky said, “Evie is the epitome of a team player. She does all the dirty work. She’s so coachable and is a pleasure to be around. She has a mean halfcourt shot!”
The 5-foot-9 sophomore moved to Windham from Easton, Massachusetts, in first grade. This fall she played on the Jags’ state champion field hockey team.
Her brothers, fifth grader Sean and eight grader Will, are promising basketball/baseball players. Their dad, Scott Collins, scored 1,476 points at Wayne Hills (N.J.) High and played collegiately at Bryant.
Evie is a member of Windham’s Baking Club, Smiles Club and SALT.
Her favorites include mac and cheese, Larry Bird, Taylor Swift and Windham social studies teacher Katie Pingree.
KATIE WIMMER
Phillips Hockey
Junior Achiever
Coach Martha Fenton said, “Katie is playing behind our senior captain but her work ethic and commitment is the same as if she was playing every minute.”
The 5-foot-9 junior from Windham is already committed to Columbia for field hockey (goalie). Wimmer played softball in the past but this spring instead will be working on her field hockey skills.
Katie, who attended Presentation of Mary in Hudson for middle school, writes for the Phillips school newspaper, specializing in satire and commentary.
Her dad, Mark Wimmer, was an All-American cross country runner at Penn State in 1991. Her brother, freshman Michael Wimmer, runs at Windham High.
Her favorite teacher is math-computer science teacher Maria Litvin.
...
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.