Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
ANDREW STROUT
Pelham Basketball
A COACH’S DREAM
Coach Mike Larson said, “He’s a coach’s dream, a special kid. He’s always gone above and beyond.”One season the 5-11 senior guard was hurt but went to all the practices, kept the scorebook and videotaped games.
Andrew scored a stellar 1,530 on his SATs and is ranked No. 7 in a class of 170. He scored a 5 on the AP calculus exam and a 4 on chemistry. Bentley, Babson and UNH are his top college choices.
He’s class treasurer, vice president of the National Honor Society and plays and referees in a local flag football league. His sophomore brother Jonathan is also a talented Pelham scholar.Strout’s favorite teacher was chemistry teacher Bob Moore.
KYLIE WINSOR
Methuen-Tewksbury Hockey
ALWAYS SMILING
The 5-1 junior wing is from a hockey family. Dad, Methuen fireman Derek Winsor, is a Methuen High assistant coach. Brother Keegan, an 8th grader, plays for the Ranger JVs. Mom, Marsh School 2nd grade teacher Donna Winsor, is a big fan.
Red Ranger coach Sarah Oteri said, “Kylie worked hard in the offseason to improve and is always hustling. She’s always smiling and providing encouragement.”
Kylie took up tennis late and plans to try out for the Methuen High team in the spring. She has a guinea pig named Tuukka ... in honor of the Bruins goalie.
Winsor’s favorites include pizza, “Friends,” Marsh teacher Stacey Zraket, “The Mighty Ducks” and singer Khalid.
JASON PERELLO
Methuen Basketball
GYM RAT JASON
Coach Anthony Faradie said, “Jason has been a gym rat the last two off-seasons and it has paid off.”
The 5-foot-11 senior played little last season but is averaging 5.3 ppg this season. He hopes to play college basketball. He may do volleyball for the first time this spring.
Jason prides himself on being a good big brother and says watch out for his brother Jared, an 8th grade basketball player at CGS. Their older brother, Leandro Gonzalez, played baseball at Greater Lawrence Tech.
Perello is a sneakerhead who loves his Jordan Retro 4s. He works at Marshalls at the Loop with teammate Wilton Ortega.
Jason’s favorites include drawing, Drake and Methuen English teacher Kara Brooks.
DARIA DeSANDIS
Central Catholic Basketball
BRINGING THE ENERGY
Coach Casey Grange said, “Daria brings great energy to every practice and is extremely loud and supportive throughout every game.”The 5-foot-10 forward from North Andover will be attending Fairfield in the fall. She keeps busy working with student alumni, student ambassadors and the North Andover Youth Center’s Core 4 leadership group.
Daria enjoys lifting weights and watching the Celtics. She has two gray medium hair cats (Jules, Lyle) and a Chocolate Lab rescue dog (Logan).Her favorites include Celtics star Jayson Tatum, baked ziti, “The Vampire Diaries,” Volvo XC60, “How I Met Your Mother,” the USA hockey movie “Miracle,” and Central English teacher Ashleigh Brown.
