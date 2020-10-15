Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
TORI SANTIAGO
Methuen Field Hockey
Motivated, Driven
Coach Kristen Swales said, “Tori has stepped up in a big way this year. Her motivation and drive have been obvious. She is constantly cheering on her teammates and gets excited for their milestones and achievements during play.”
This is her first time playing varsity. Santiago also hopes to make the jump from the JVs in basketball and softball. The 5-foot-3 senior, who moved from Lynn to Methuen in sixth grade, is a youth softball volunteer and works as a cashier at Market Basket.
Santiago’s favorites include buffalo chicken pizza, Tom Brady, the TV show “Criminal Minds,” her social studies teacher Stephanie Turmel, the movie “Titanic” and country music singer Luke Combs.
BEN KINGSLEY
North Andover Soccer
Unmatched Attitude
Coach Kyle Wood said, “Ben might not be the best player on the team, but he is the best teammate. He brings an unmatched positive attitude to every practice.”
The 5-foot-9 senior has the same name as the famous actor but that’s just a coincidence. He’s taking three AP courses: Spanish, government and statistics. He plans to study business. His sister, Rachel, attends Bentley and that’s high on his list.Kingsley is a middle distance runner in winter and spring track and volunteers with North Andover Youth Track. In the summer, he worked for KK and DT Landscaping.
His favorites include his Audi Q5, North Andover Middle School teacher Peter Silletti, ex-Patriot Danny Amendola and rapper Juice Wrld.
MICHAEL CHO
Pentucket Soccer
Most Improved
The 5-foot-9 senior defender from Groveland played JV last fall.
Coach Christian Langlois said, “I didn’t really expect him to be at this level. He’s super coachable.”
Michael said, “I felt like last year I could have done better. This means everything to me. It’s great in my final year.”
His father is a black belt in Taekwondo. His older brother, Matthew Cho, ran cross country at Pentucket.
Inspired by his mother, longtime Mass. General nurse Colleen Comeford, Cho hopes to become a physician’s assistant. Marquette University in Milwaukee is his top college choice.Cho’s favorites include Latin teacher Elizabeth Torosian, sushi, soccer player Yaya Toure, and his Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Clover.
KATIE MOORE
Salem Soccer
Wrote the Book
Moore has made the long comeback from a torn ACL and meniscus.
To help others going through a similar fate, she wrote a pamphlet about ACL injury prevention, rehab exercises and advice on staying positive.
Coach Kendrick Whittle said of the 5-foot-4 junior, “She has worked really hard to get back to form. She’s a great kid.”
A lacrosse player in the spring, she’s a straight-A student and her dream school is Dartmouth. She’s on Salem’s executive board and the mental health committee.
Her father, Harold Moore, kicked for Bowling Green and in 1979 kicked a 55-yard field goal at Dearborn (Mich.) High. Her sister, Salem freshman Sophie Moore, plays tennis.
Katie’s favorite teachers are Marisa Upson and Bernie Campbell.
...
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.