ANIKARY GRULLON
Greater Lawrence Tennis
ELECTRIFYING PERFORMER
Anikary played first doubles this spring. She has been a key performer on the Reggies’ coed tennis team and has thrived in her trade.
Coach Becky Webster said, “Anikary is always at practice, willing to learn new techniques and also very helpful in teaching new members the game.”
The recent grad won the IBEW 103 scholarship. She may go into the electricians trade or study stenography at Northern Essex. Grullon just completed a co-op with Invaleon Solar. The team wired an entire apartment complex in Newburyport.
Grullon moved from the Dominican at age 6. She got lots of help from her dad, Jose Grullon, a former tennis coach.Her favorites include her Guilmette School 2nd grade teacher “Miss Alexa” and rapper J. Cole.
YAN MARTINEZ
Methuen Tennis
HAPPY GO LUCKY
Martinez is the younger brother of Luis Martinez (MHS ‘15), the three-time MVC Division 2 MVP.
Yan said, “He was definitely someone I looked up to. I hoped to be like him one day.”
The 5-7 junior is playing second doubles. Their sister, Dali Martinez, played rugby at UMass Dartmouth.
Methuen tennis coach Joe Perrone said, “Yan is a happy-go-lucky kid. He’s always supportive and willing to help.”
The family has a Chihuahua named Juni. Martinez, a Timony School grad, hopes to attend Middlesex Community College. He enjoys biking and drawing fantasy characters and graffiti art.
Yan’s favorites include rice and beans, LeBron James, English teacher Thomas Mullings, the movie “The Book of Life” and DJs Marshmello and Deadmau5.
GABBY SETIAWAN
Lawrence Softball
GABBY PITCHES IN
Gabby was an outfielder, but the Lancers were hit with the injury bug and she’s been pitching.
Coach John Delaney said, “Gabby is a great kid. She’s done a great job. She’s a player to watch.”
The 5-2 sophomore plays basketball for the Lancers and is part of the Seacoast United softball program. She’s been working hard at her slapping game at the plate.
The Frost Middle School grad enjoys baking with chocolate chip cookies and brownies specialties. The key to her famous cookies? Extra chocolate chips. She’s in the Abbott Lawrence Academy senate.
Setiawan’s favorites include sushi, former Florida Gators pitcher Kelly Barnhill, her 6th grade teacher Jennifer Barnard, and rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.
YANEIRYS GONZALEZ
Lawrence Softball
MAKES IT WORTHWHILE
Coach John Delaney said, “Yaneirys comes to practice every day with that smile. In the beginning, she had trouble catching pop-ups. Now she catches everything. Kids like Yaneirys make coming to practice worthwhile.”
Gonzalez, a 5-4 sophomore centerfielder, moved here from Puerto Rico at age 3. She also runs indoor track and is a manager for the football and boys basketball teams.
The Frost Middle School graduate has a Chihuahua named Molly.
Gonzalez’s favorites include lobster, “Grey’s Anatomy,” Chicago Bandits professional softball pitcher Kelly Barnhill, Frost School teacher Brianna Tirone, and “The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do it.”
ZENDER OLIVIER
Methuen Volleyball
BRILLIANT WORK ETHIC
Olivier, a senior, is in his first year with the volleyball team.
Coach Matt Twomey said, “Zender is the hardest worker in the gym each and every day. Not one player has given more sweat towards his position this year.”
Olivier also plays basketball. He calls his career highlight finally getting a late-season start last winter and scoring nine points against Dracut.
Zender spent much of his youth in Florida and attended Lawrence’s UP Academy Leonard. The 6-2 Olivier works at Walmart in Salem and enjoys producing musical beats on his computer.
His favorites include James Harden, MHS history teacher Michael Scammon and hip hop artist T9ine.
