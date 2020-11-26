Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
KATIE WOJCIK
North Andover Soccer
WAITED HER TURN
The Knights were dominated by underclassmen, so Wojcik had to play sub-varsity as a sophomore.
Coach Lisa Rasanen said, “She has always been ‘team first’ and this year has been no different. She is a great leader and I am proud to be her coach.”
Wojcik is a captain who started at midfield. The National Honor Society student will be playing at Emerson next fall. She also runs track for the Knights.
Younger sister Erika, a freshman, also plays varsity soccer. Dad, Stan Wojcik, played soccer and basketball at Pelham. The family has a rabbit (Lulu) and two cats (Mittens, Mango).
Katie’s favorites include soccer star Rose Lavelle, teachers Rick DelleChiaie (English) and Caitlin Flanagan (math), and the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.
VANESSA DOULOS
Haverhill Cross Country
SOMETHING BIGGER
The Haverhill junior went out for cross country a bit late in her freshman year deciding, “I wanted to be part of something.”
She’s been a big part.
Coach Mike Maguire said, “I’ve seen so much growth and maturity this season. The improvement is really starting to show.”
Vanessa worked last summer at European Touch in Haverhill, the salon owned by her mother, Amy Doulos, and grandmother, Bessie Pervanas.
Doulos also runs track and enjoys painting. Her dream car is a red Mustang convertible.
Her younger brother, Niko Doulos, attends Whittier Tech. They have a puppy, a Goldendoodle named Bentley.
Vanessa’s favorites include cheese pizza, One Tree Hill, and Haverhill math teacher Emily Siegfriedt.
EMILY CHAREST
Methuen Cross Country
MOST POSITIVE
Coach Marissa Nunes said, “She’s probably the most positive and supportive girl on the team. After finishing a race, she’ll only take a minute to herself and then she’s right back up cheering on the rest of the team.”
The 4-foot-11 junior is a captain. She is a year-round runner who moved from Brooklyn in second grade. Her identical twin sister, Ranger swimmer Jonnie Charest, also was an Unsung Hero. Their mom, Maurisa Charest, teaches public speaking at Northern Essex.
Emily has two cats: Peppah and Magic. She’s in National Honor Society and SADD and enjoys painting and drawing.
Her favorites include prime rib, running phenom Katelyn Tuohy, history teacher Matthew Howshan and “The Muppet Movie.”
LENA BONANNO
Timberlane Soccer
World Traveler
The 5-foot-3 senior forward from Atkinson loves to travel. She’s been to Ecuador, Canada, France and the U.K.
The Bonanno name is well known in these parts and she has loads of aunts, uncles and cousins, mostly in Methuen.
Coach Jeff Baumann said, “Lena could always be counted on to give maximum effort and passion on the field. She showed tremendous improvement over the course of her career. Lena earned a role as a senior and did everything possible to help the team.”She also plays basketball and softball. Bonanno is a student leader in Project Hope and active in the Timberlane Players theater group. She works at T.J. Maxx.
Lena’s favorite teacher was Patti Dore, her kindergarten teacher at St. Michael’s in North Andover.
