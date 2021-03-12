Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
ERIN WYNN
Haverhill Gymnastics
ALWAYS A LEADER
Coach Melanie Tarbox said, “Erin was voted quad-captain this season, but she has always acted as a quiet leader. She leads by example, always acting as a role model for those around her.”
The 4-10 senior is a lifelong Haverhill resident. Wynn volunteers for the Kindness Collaborative in Andover. She’s a gymnastics instructor at the Haverhill Y and competes with the Haverhill Y as well.
Ranked in the top 5 percent of the class, she’s been accepted to Springfield, Quinnipiac and UVM and plans to study health sciences.
Wynn has passed four AP exams: European History, US History, Literature and Biology. And she’s studying for three more AP exams!
VANESA AIELLO
Salem Gymnastics
STRIVES FOR PERFECTION
Coach Lilly Oliveri said, “She’s worked so hard since freshman year on every event. She typically ends a routine asking to do another until she’s confident in her execution.”The 5-1 senior was Salem’s lone captain. Her freshman sister, Leiana Aiello, also was on the team. Dad, Vinny Aiello, played hockey at Curry College.
Vanesa hopes to attend Merrimack College. She works at Market Basket and stays busy with her club team (Phantom Gymnastics). She enjoys running and has a dog, a Lab-Pit Bull mix named Piper.
Aiello’s favorites include mozzarella sticks, “Grey’s Anatomy,” Olympic gymnastics champion Shawn Johnson, biology teacher Meghan Fernandes, and singer Ariana Grande.
JACK KENDZULAK
Windham Basketball
SURPRISE SUPER SUB
The 5-10 junior wasn’t a certainty to make the team this winter. But he did and when the Jags were shorthanded Kendzulak was up to the challenge. He became a “super sub.”
Coach E.J. Perry said, “Each day he fought, hustled and shot lights out.”
He is one of four children with athletic sisters Livvy (WPI soccer), Kelsey (Tufts grad) and WHS freshman Emma. Their parents, Tom and Rebecca, were Londonderry High athletes.
Jack has a Yorkie named Kenzie. He enjoys working out and can do 20 pull-ups. His favorite sports accomplishment was winning the 7th grade state basketball title.
Kendzulak’s favorite teacher was Windham Middle School math teacher Steve Curry.
BRYCE BIENVENU
Pelham Wrestling
DRIVEN PYTHON
Last year Bryce was a first-year wrestler who weighed 189 lbs. but often had to wrestle at 220. Coach Bob Riddinger said, “It didn’t discourage him. His hard work has proven to me that he can attain any goal he sets for himself.”
Bienvenu is in JROTC at Alvirne Regional and is leaning toward attending Norwich to continue with ROTC and study computer science. He’s also been involved with the Pelham Police Explorers and played the tuba for seven years in the Pelham High band.
The driven senior also takes an online course in Mandarin Chinese. Bryce has a dog, a Rat Terrier named Tucker.
Bryce’s favorites include Lt. Col. Christian Cheetham for JROTC and ex-Bruin Zdeno Chara.
...
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.