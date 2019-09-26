Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
SAMUEL STANLEY
Methuen Cross Country
Stanley Shows ‘Em
The 5-foot-8 sophomore moved to Methuen from Missouri in 2011.
His attitude makes him a teacher’s dream. When asked what type of books he likes, he answered, “What type don’t I like?”
No wonder Samuel takes all honors classes and made the honor roll every term last year.
Ranger coach Kevin Alliette called the three-season runner “a dedicated teammate.”
Stanley, an only child, is a member of the youth group at Riverside Assembly of God in Methuen. He plays the trumpet and would like to pursue a career in computer programming. He’s a big fan of movie soundtracks with the Star Wars movies his favorite.
Other favorites include salmon, “The Empire Strikes Back,” composer John Williams, Christian hip hop artist TobyMac, and the Mario Kart video game.
MEGAN MELIA
Methuen Field Hockey
Pleasure to Coach
Coach Kristen Swales said of her 5-foot-6 junior defender, “She’s an all-around great kid and a pleasure to coach. She brings such a positive attitude every day. She’s one of our hardest workers.”
Melia, who was born and raised in Methuen, is taking AP English and AP psychology and is applying for National Honor Society. She also plays basketball for the Rangers. Megan is a member of SADD, she works at Jay Gees and volunteers at Neighbors in Need.
Her brother, Stonehill freshman Devin Melia, was a co-captain for the Methuen baseball team last spring.
Megan’s favorites include pasta and cake, the TV show “Vampire Diaries,” Marsh School teacher Kevin Bateman and country singer Thomas Rhett.
NOAH POULIN
Salem Football
Blue Devil Ironman
The 6-0, 205-pound junior starts at tackle and linebacker and plays most special teams.
Coach Rob Pike said, “Noah has been tremendous. He was asked to move positions during the offseason, and he has taken to both of them seamlessly.”
Poulin is also a catcher on the varsity baseball team. A Woodbury School grad, he is ranked in the top 15 percent of his class.
His brother, Kyle, was a star QB last year. Their sister, 8th grader Emersen, is a three-sport athlete. Dad, Keith Poulin, was a football and track star (50-11 shot put, 147-11 discus) at Methuen High.
Poulin’s favorites include sushi, the TV show “Breaking Bad,” his late second grade teacher Lynn Iseler, the movie “Step Brothers” and rapper J. Cole.
GRACE ARDITO
Andover Field Hockey
Exemplary Student-Athlete
Coach Maureen Noone said, “Grace exemplifies everything we want in a student-athlete. She is dependable, hard working, team-oriented, unselfish and enthusiastic.”
The senior missed her sophomore year due to a broken foot and served as team manager. This year, she made a huge play in the big win over Chelmsford. They call her “Ginger Grace” to differentiate from the other Graces on the team.
The National Honor Society student works at West Elementary School Kid Care. Ardito’s a member of the Girls for Girls club and the Senior Board. Her brother, Tyler, plays JV soccer at Andover.
Grace’s favorites include her yellow Lab Ziggy, mint chocolate chip ice cream, Alex Morgan and Wood Hill teacher Scott Govoni.
VALENTINA RAMIREZ
Haverhill Volleyball
Head of the Class
The 5-foot senior defensive specialist is a star in the classroom. She’s ranked 16th in a class of 405 and hopes to study pre-med with Tufts and Duke her top schools.
Coach Vincent Pettis said, “She’s a great teammate, a hard worker and plays and practices with a quiet intensity.”
Ramirez, who moved from Madrid in 8th grade, is a returning letterman in volleyball and throws the javelin in spring track. She volunteers at High Pointe House hospice and last year did an internship at Lawrence General Hospital.
A graduate of Consentino Middle School, Valentina’s favorites include pasta, the TV show “Friends,” soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, singer Ed Sheeran and Haverhill social studies teacher Rikelma Vargas.
¢¢¢
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
