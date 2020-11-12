Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
MORGAN LEWIS
Timberlane Soccer
COACH LEWIS
Another concussion forced the four-year starter to give up the sport but she’s been like another assistant coach.
Head coach Jeff Baumann said, “Her kindness and positivity continued to shine through all year long.”
Morgan is tough and she hopes to be able to run track this spring. She’s applying to UNH, Keene State and Plymouth State.
Her sister Madison (TRHS ‘19) played soccer and sister Macy (TRHS ‘23) plays volleyball. Mom, Heather Anderson Lewis, was a 1989 Eagle-Tribune All-Star in soccer at Georgetown High while Dad, Tom Lewis, was a Georgetown football captain.
Morgan works at MaryAnn’s Diner in Windham. She has a dog, a Pyrenees named Divinity. Her favorite teacher is English teacher Bradley Vigars.
SAMUEL REINOSO
Methuen Cross Country
Welcome Addition
Coach Kevin Alliette said, “Sam rides his bike to and from practice every day, rain or shine. Sam loves to be around the team and the team loves having him there. He pumps the team up at the end of practice every day by calling out, ‘Rangers ... on three!’”
Reinoso, a 5-foot-5 junior, was cut this fall from soccer and Alliette coaxed him into running. A three-season runner, Samuel moved from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic at the end of eighth grade. He lives with his aunts and cousins. He’s worked hard and has made huge strides with his English.
Reinoso’s favorites include lasagna, Spiderman cartoons, Cristiano Ronaldo, CGS teacher Kristen MacDougall, the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean” and crooner Julio Iglesias.
KERRY GANNON
Timberlane Cross Country
OWL ON THE RUN
Gannon’s schedule is not for the faint of heart. She does soccer and cross country in the fall and also runs winter and spring track. She’s in a ton of clubs and is class treasurer. She’s also ranked 21st in a class of 275.
Twenty-third year head coach Mark Behan raves: “Kerry is one of my favorite athletes that I have ever coached. She is a kind, caring, selfless student-athlete with a great personality.”
She’s from a family of Timberlane scholar-athletes with brother Billy a member of the Connecticut College crew team and sister Katie studying at Holy Cross.
The 5-foot-9 senior from Sandown plans to run in college and Trinity is her top choice. Her favorite teachers are Michelle Grimm (engineering) and Bradley Vigars (English).
JACK MILOS
Salem Football
TEAM COMES FIRST
Coach Steve Abraham said, “Jack is selfless and does whatever the team needs. He is a silent leader and hard worker.”
Milos, a 6-2, 170-pound senior defensive back/receiver, also is a sprinter in indoor and outdoor track.
His older sisters are Salem grads. June was a three-sport athlete and Julia did Junior ROTC. Mom, Colleen (O’Neil) Milos, was a Salem cheerleader.
Jack’s middle name is O’Neil after his mother’s maiden name. Milos enjoys swimming at the family’s pool and his annual February vacation trips to Mexico with mom and a few of his friends.
Milos’ favorites include steak, Salisbury Beach, the TV show “Drake & Josh,” Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey, Salem Spanish teacher Matt Garbati and the rapper Polo G. His dream car is the Porsche 918 Spyder.
SOPHIA FERRARINI
Haverhill Volleyball
ALWAYS POSITIVE
Coach Vincent Pettis said, “She must constantly fight to earn time in what we consider one of the best backcourt defenses in the league. She helps push our team to get better and is always positive.”
The 5-foot-5 Hunking School grad is ranked 28th in a class of 560. Ferrarini plans to study neuroscience and is applying early to BC, Providence, Quinnipiac and St. Anselm. She has passed AP exams in Literature and European History and is planning to take four more AP exams.
Sophia is a basketball cheerleader and a gymnastics team manager. Her sister, 8th grader Gabriella, is a gymnast.
Ferrarini works at Fresco’s Cafe and has a dog, Maggie, a Greyhound-yellow Lab mix. Her favorite teacher is Zach Eldridge for Latin.
...
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
