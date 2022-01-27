Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
KEVIN BROOKS
Windham Track
FEROCIOUS COMPETITOR
Coach Ryan O'Connor said, "He quietly has one heck of a competitive streak."
A talented hoopster, he played on the Windham JV team last year as a freshman. But he opted for indoor track this winter and has already run a 38.31 in the 300 meters. In the fall, he's a standout soccer player although his season was curtailed by a hip injury.
The 5-9, 135-pounder has made high honors four of his five terms at WHS. His mother, Jennifer Mlocek Brooks, did basketball and track at Salem High.
Kevin is a huge Auburn University fan. He has a Goldendoodle named Wilson.
His favorites include chicken fingers, NBA star Brandon Beal and Windham strength coach Jack Byrne.
DAVID McGRAIL
Salem Basketball
HARD WORK PAYS OFF
Coach Rob McLaughlin said, "David put in a great amount of work in the offseason with the goal of making varsity and did just that. He approaches each practice with a desire to get better and learn the skills needed at the varsity level."
The 6-3 junior has an older sister Emily. Last summer McGrail worked for Middlesex Landscape Design.
His superstition is he always puts his left sneaker on first but ties his right sneaker first.
McGrail's favorites include his dog Benton, chicken, the TV show "Cobra Kai," Brooklyn Net Kevin Durant, culinary arts teacher Jeffrey Stuart, and the book "The Mamba Mentality" by Kobe Bryant.
ANDREA MAZZONE
Methuen-Tewksbury Hockey
MIND FOR THE GAME
Red Ranger coach Sarah Oteri Doucette said of her team manager, "She loves the game of hockey and has a really great mind for the game. She takes meticulous stats for us."
The Methuen senior works customer service at Market Basket. She's developed a love for spray paint art, which she discovered early during the COVID quarantine. Mazzone plans to study special education. She's undecided where but has won a major scholarship from Rivier University.
Mazzone's sister, Rachel, also was an Unsung Hero. The family has two cats: Tigger and Jillian.
Andrea is a CGS grad. Her favorites include chicken Alfredo, Brad Marchand, Morgan Wallen, the movie "Breakthrough" and psychology teacher Catherine Delorey.
MAEVE SAINDON
Haverhill Gymnastics
DETERMINED HILLIE
Coach Melanie Tarbox said, "She has been a leader by example and always strives to be her best."
Saindon is the youngest of five children and the daughter of Hillie assistant Marybeth Saindon. Maeve transferred in sophomore year from Bishop Fenwick.
The 5-7 senior also plays volleyball and lacrosse. She has been accepted to Loyola of Baltimore, Arizona State, Drexel and College of Charleston. Maeve works at Joseph's Trattoria. She has two cats: Suzie and Binx.
The Hunking School grad's favorites include HHS history teacher Liz Briggs, burritos and tacos, the TV show "Criminal Minds" and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.
DIONIS LLUPO
Haverhill Track
POSITIVE FORCE
Coach Mike Maguire called Dionis "a positive force here at Haverhill High."
Llupo has been a key for the Hillies in the high jump and 4x200 relay. He's also a captain-elect in volleyball. His sister, Ornela, was an All-MVC volleyball player.
Dionis, who is 6-foot-3, is ranked 25th in a class of 480. He wants to study computer science and has been accepted to WPI and Wentworth. He's a peer mentor and in the student council.
For Jeopardy types, Dionis is the Greek god of wine. Llupo is a self-taught guitar player and has a parakeet named Rocky.
His favorites include HHS computer teacher Cliff Ashbrook and his Whittier Middle School teacher Jeff Harris.
