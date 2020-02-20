Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
T.J. FREDO
North Andover Hockey
Overcomes Injury
Thomas James “T.J.” Fredo has overcome a lot but refuses to give in.
He explained, “I tore my meniscus. I’ve had two surgeries. The past 1.5 years it’s been a lot of rehab. I’m still getting there.”
Coach Peter Marfione said, “He’s having a great senior year skating on the first line.”
Fredo, a 5-11, 170-pound senior, played his freshman year at St. John’s Prep. A dedicated weight lifter, he can bench press 225 pounds five times.
Fredo hopes to attend UMass Amherst. His sister, Madison, played for the HPNA hockey team and younger sister, Avery, is a talented 8th grader. Dad, Scot Fredo, played at Middlebury and Babson.
T.J.’s favorites include his dog, a Chihuahua mix named Louie, Kobe Bryant and history teacher Andy Van Horn.
VAYOLET OVALLES
Haverhill Basketball
Winning Attitude
Coach Melissa Tarpy said, “She brightens up every practice with her quick dance moves and her contagious smile, is always the first one to help with fundraisers, cleaning up the gym, volunteering for whatever is necessary.”
The 5-foot-7 senior spent her first nine years in the Dominican Republic and still spends summers with her father in the D.R.
The three-sport letterman (also volleyball, softball) hopes to become a civil engineer. She’s applying to Merrimack, UMass Lowell, UMass Dartmouth and UMass Boston.
Ovalles, a Consentino School grad, is a page designer for the school yearbook. Her favorite teacher is Lisamarie DiOrio for sportswriting class.
PHIL SANGUEDOLCE
Methuen Hockey
Exceeds Speed Limit
When you are 5-foot-6, 130-pounds, it’s a challenge to hold your own on the ice. How does Sanguedolce do it?
Coach Bill Blackwell said, “Phil goes 100 mph every day. He has earned the respect of his teammates by his work ethic and commitment to the team concept.”
The senior forward works at Marshalls in Salem and enjoys Jet Skiing at Point Sebago in Maine.
Phil’s father, Phil Sr., was a champion wrestler at Salem High (SHS ‘88) and his cousin is Joe Sanguedolce, who scored 10 TDs for the 1992 Methuen EMass. Super Bowl championship team.
Young Phil’s brother, Nick, is a freshman varsity hockey player. Mom, Jen (Bodenrader) Sanguedolce, was a Salem cheerleader.
Phil’s favorite teacher is Cameron Martin for marketing.
JOSIE WEST GEARY
Timberlane Swimming
Breakout Year
Josie was an alternate for the Timberlane relay teams at the state meet.
“She earned this position because of the hard work she put in daily,” said Owls coach Brenda Hogan. “This was a breakout year for her and I look forward to the next two years!”
The 5-foot-6 sophomore from Sandown is the youngest of the five West Geary children. Next in line is the Owls’ senior captain Phoebe.
Josie also plays lacrosse and in her free time enjoys golfing. She’s a Girl Scout and a member of the Student Council. She plays cello in the school orchestra and is a waitress at Carleen’s Coffee Shoppe in Lawrence.
West Geary’s favorites include chicken tacos, the movie “Hairspray” and Sandown Central teacher Nancy Magee.
KATELYN DiMAMBRO
Methuen-Tewksbury Hockey
Positivity Plus
Coach Sarah Oteri said, “She has been a loyal Red Ranger for six years and absolutely loves being part of our team. She is extremely dependable and brings positivity to every game and practice.”
The 5-foot-4 Methuen High senior hopes to study biotech at University of New England, UMaine, Fitchburg State or UMass Lowell. She plays hockey and lacrosse, the same sports her brother, Joshua, played for the Rangers.
DiMambro is a timekeeper in the Valley Hockey League. She has been in Girl Scouts since second grade. The Tenney School grad has a dog, a Pomsky named Bailey; and a cat, a tuxedo named Ollie.
Katelyn’s favorite include dad’s shepherd’s pie, Shawn Mendes and her biotech teacher Melissa Tobin.
