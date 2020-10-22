Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
KAYLEE ABORN
Salem Volleyball
Loud and Proud
Coach John Roemer said, “She is so happy to play the sport. She is always the loudest player on the court and on the bench. She has such a positive attitude.”Aborn, a 5-foot-4 junior, is playing varsity for the first time. She moved to Salem from Derry at age 4. She plays club for Latitude 42 and is active in community service through the Salem Boys and Girls Club Keystone program.
Kaylee has two younger brothers, Ryan and Anthony. The family has two dogs: a Bullmastiff named Bruno and a Golden Shepherd named Oscar.
Aborn’s favorites include watermelon, “Grey’s Anatomy,” retired Woodbury School teacher Coleen Simari, the movie “Dolphin Tale,” country singer Morgan Wallen as well as his hit song “Talkin’ Tennessee.”
TYLER FAY
North Andover Golf
Overachieving Knight
Tyler came into the season as North Andover’s No. 5 player but at last look had the squad’s No. 2 stroke average (39.3). He fired a 36 against Andover.
Fay, a 5-foot-8 sophomore, belongs to North Andover Country Club, the Knights’ home course.
His brother, Jack Fay, was a co-captain last year and also was an Unsung Hero. Jack and their older sister Haley both attend UMass Amherst.
Tyler also plays hockey and lacrosse. He works as a landscaper and has two dogs. Tyson is a black Lab and Kobe is a boxer.
Fay’s favorites include chicken parm, “Game of Thrones,” Celtic great Larry Bird, North Andover Middle School English teacher Peter Silletti, the movie “Step Brothers” and rapper Lil Wayne.
KATE LOVETT
North Andover Cross Country
Goal-Oriented
Coach Rick DelleChiaie said, “She is definitely the most energetic member of the team ... constantly talking and joking. During workouts, she is all business. She has goals and wants to achieve them.”
A stellar student, Lovett scored a 5 on her AP exams for US History and biology. She’s applying to NYU, Georgetown and UCLA.
Kate, a year-round runner, is always on the go. She’s student council president, the marching band alto saxophone section leader and a ski instructor at Loon Mountain.
Her brother, Paul, runs at St. John’s Prep while mom, Kirsten Killilea Lovett, was a North Andover track captain.
Kate’s favorite teacher is Andrew Van Horn for history. Her favorite movie is “Dead Poets Society.”
EMILY PFEIL
Methuen Soccer
Ranger Leader
The 5-foot-4 junior defender is from a well-known Ranger family. Dad, 6-foot-5 Josh Pfeil, was a basketball star. Mom, Lisa Zaremba Pfeil, played softball at MHS. Emily’s sister, freshman Samantha, is a goalie on the JV team.
Coach Kayla Grover said, “Emily’s constant positive attitude and attention to detail have been a tremendous boost for the team. She’s really stepped into a leadership role.”
Pfeil is ranked 25th in a class of 575. She is in Key Club, SADD and Students Helping Others. She works at Heav’nly Donuts and is quite the cook herself. She has played piano since age 5 and enjoys skiing in the White Mountains.
Emily’s favorite teachers have been Peter Kitsos, Jeffrey Bellistri and Danielle McLeod.
...
Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.