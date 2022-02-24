DEREK MONAHAN
North Andover Skiing
NEVER SAY NEVER
Coach Jerry Marchegiani said, “His positive never-say-never attitude makes him an excellent role model. His passion for skiing uplifts everybody.”
Monahan’s leaning toward attending Castleton (Vt.) State and doing a co-op at nearby Killington Mountain. His sister, Sarah, plays softball at Regis College.
Derek, a 5-11, 165-pound senior, is a landscaper at Artistic Landscapes. Derek has a passion for hiking with Bretton Woods and Tuckerman Ravine favorites. He has a dog, a Golden Retriever named Callie.
Monahan’s favorites include chicken parm, “Friends,” freeskier Tanner Hall, NAHS math teacher Erin Wlodyka, Kid Cudi, the movie “Scream” and the book “The Hunger Games.”
TUCKER HADWEN
Timberlane Wrestling
MOST IMPROVED
Coach Dan Donovan said, “He has been filling in at 132 pounds most of the season while our starter was out. Tucker has always worked extremely hard both on the mat and in the weight room.”
Hadween can benchpress 235 pounds, or 100 pounds more than his weight! The 5-7 junior from Sandown has a twin brother, Boden, who plays football and skis for the Owls.
Tucker is in the top 15 percent of his class. He scored a 5 on his AP World History exam and is taking three AP courses. He’s a representative for the RHO Kappa (social studies) honor society. He has a Boston Terrier named Charlie and works at Hannaford’s in Hampstead.
Hadwen’s favorite teacher is history teacher Ryan Richman.
BELLA LUNDGREN
Haverhill Gymnastics
LEADER AND COMPETITOR
Bella has been a Hillie varsity gymnast since seventh grade!
Coach Melanie Tarbox said, “Bella has been an integral part of the success of her team in so many ways ... as both a leader and competitor.”
The 5-4 senior co-captain is ranked 54th in a class of 430 students. She’s taking AP Biology and AP Latin and previously took three other AP courses. She’s a gymnastics teacher at the Haverhill Y.
She is the oldest of four including sister Sophia Lundgren, a junior diver and lacrosse player for the Hillies. Bella has a dog, a Chihuahua-Yorkie mix named Shep.
The Hunking School grad’s favorites include the TV show “Stranger Things,” gymnast Shawn Johnson and HHS history teacher Shaun Ashworth.
VANESSA ROSE
Salem Swimming
JUMBO TALENT
Coach Sheryl Scott raves about Vanessa and it’s easy to see why.
Rose is tied for first academically in Salem’s senior class. She scored a 1,510 on her SATs (780 math) and has decided to attend Tufts to study applied mathematics. She’s won numerous academic honors including the Excellence in AP Statistics award.
Rose, a 5-7 backstroker, was a junior captain in swimming. She is a lifeguard, captain of the math team, treasurer of Girls Who Code and tutors at the high school.
Her sister, Salem sophomore Alyssa Rose, plays volleyball. The family has two cats (Ollie and Spartacus) and a dog (Apollo).
Rose’s favorites include mozzarella cheese, stats teacher Kim Tecce and “Criminal Minds.”
NATHAN LIBBY
Haverhill Hockey
TRUE GENTLEMAN
Coach Joe Roberts said, “Nathan is, in a word, a gentleman. His sportsmanship and positive attitude sets a great example for younger players and he should be considered a role model.”
The 5-11, 160-pound senior left wing hopes to attend UMaine-Orono or study HVAC at a trade school. Libby works at Shaw’s in Plaistow and has two Golden Retrievers: Jack and Tucker.
His older brothers Franklin and Jared played hockey for the Hillies while younger sister Natalie is a middle school basketball player.
Libby’s favorites include bass fishing at Lake Sakokis in Maine, “Beavis and Butthead,” Alex Ovechkin and Consentino School teacher Dan Sullivan.
