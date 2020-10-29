Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
ANDREW LAUZON
North Andover Cross Country
High-5 Andrew
Lauzon has hovered around the No. 10 position for North Andover much of his career but recently placed fifth for the Knights (16:45, 2.9 miles) and fifth overall against Andover.
Coach Rick DelleChiaie said, “He is a model of work ethic and perseverance. He’s a great kid.”
The 6-footer, who also plays varsity basketball and runs spring track, ran a virtual marathon around town this summer in an impressive 3:37.
He works at Brightview Nursing Home and has a rescue dog named Leo. His top college choices are Endicott, Merrimack and St. Anselm.
His favorites include chess, steak, “Stranger Things,” sharpshooter Stephen Curry, biology teacher Bennett Ahearn, the movie “The Incredible” and rapper Drake.
MYLEE LITTLE
Timberlane Soccer
JOY TO BE AROUND
Coach Jeff Baumann said, “Mylee has been a committed player throughout her four years in the program. She is a first-year varsity player. Her light hearted demeanor is a joy to be around.”
Little, who works at Market Basket in Plaistow, also plays basketball and tennis for the Owls and plays viola in the school orchestra.
The senior from Plaistow was adopted from China at 11 months old. Her brother, Benjamin, wrestles for the Owls. Another brother, Chase, attends prep school.
A member of the Math Honor Society, Mylee plans to study pre-med or psychology with University of New England her top college choice.
Little’s favorites include her dogs (Tank, Spock) and cat (Tundra), Harry Potter, and English teacher Brian Deveney.
LILY FARNHAM
Andover Field Hockey
KINDEST ON TEAM
Coach Maureen Noone said, “She’s really exploded this year after a ton of work in the offseason. She’s hands down the most fit player we have. One of the players simply stated, ‘She is the kindest girl on the team.’”
She had a hat trick in a recent win over North Andover.
The 5-foot-7 junior also plays lacrosse. Farnham’s a certified lifeguard and is a Happy Feet volunteer. In her spare time, she likes to cook.
Lily’s the latest from the legendary Farnham family. Dad is Central Hall of Famer Glenn and big sister Emma was Eagle-Tribune MVP in field hockey in 2017.
Farnham’s favorites include cheeseburgers, “Friends,” Boston Bruin David Pastrnak, the movie “Mamma Mia!” and country singer Luke Combs.
SEAN McCARTHY
Central Catholic Soccer
BATTLES BACK
McCarthy saw his junior year wiped out by ACL surgery but is starting and starring this fall.
The 6-foot-2 senior from Salem only gave up one goal in his first 3.5 games this season.
Coach John Sears said, “It’s a great story of perseverance through adversity.”
McCarthy, who is also a member of the volleyball team, hopes to play college soccer. His father, Michael McCarthy (football), and sister, Cara (lacrosse), also played for Central. Cara is now starring at Bentley.
Sean works at JayGee’s in Salem. He loves to golf and can often be found at Atkinson Country Club.
McCarthy’s favorites include Central math teacher Sully Grella, “Criminal Minds,” the movie “The Incredibles” and goalie great Tim Howard.

Coaches or ADs should send nominations to Unsung Heroes writer Michael Muldoon at mmuldoon@eagletribune.com.
