Saluting the overachievers, the quiet leaders and the often overlooked athletes in local high school sports.
RILEY O’HEARN
Methuen Soccer
IMPRESSIVE FROSH
Coach Kayla Grover said, “Riley is always putting her teammates first and is willing to do whatever the team needs. Her positive attitude and constant work rate make her a great teammate.”
Riley starts in soccer and also is a gymnast and runs track. O’Hearn’s father, David O’Hearn (MHS ‘95), is an assistant girls hockey coach for the state champion Red Rangers and is in the Methuen Hall of Fame.
The 5-foot-6 freshman also has a sister, junior Maddie O’Hearn, who plays soccer for the Rangers. Sister Kendall, a 6th grader at the Marsh School, also plays.
Riley attended the Andover School of Montessori. She has a dog named Sawyer.
O’Hearn’s favorites include Olympian Simon Biles, the group Florida Georgia Line and the TV show “13 Reasons Why.”
CORMAC CRIPPEN
Central Cross Country
Hard Work Pays off
Coach Rob Benedetto said, “He’s really dedicated himself and it’s paying off.”
The 6-foot senior also runs indoor and outdoor track. His freshman brother, James Crippen, is also a cross country runner at Central Catholic.
Cormac hopes to study finance at UMass Amherst and is also applying to Coastal Carolina, Suffolk and Stonehill. Crippen is a tutor at Lawrence Catholic Academy and works at Market Basket.
Cormac is a Hunking Middle School grad, He spent his first few years in Andover but has lived in Bradford almost his entire life.
His favorites include bacon and cheese pizza, the TV show “Impractical Jokers,” Tom Brady, rapper Post Malone and Central science teacher (and coach) Rob Benedetto,
ERIN MALONEY
Windham Volleyball
LOVES THE SPORT
Maloney, who also plays tennis, moved here last year from Floral Park, New York, on Long Island.
Coach Jill Bartlett said, “She’s a great teammate, supportive and encouraging. She loves the sport.”
Erin, a 5-foot-5 senior, hopes to become an elementary school physical education teacher. She’s looking at Springfield, UNH and Plymouth State. She babysits and is active with the Jaguar Community Alliance.
Her brother, Thomas Maloney, is a freshman who plays football for the Jaguars. They have a dog, a Maltese named Scruffy.
Erin’s favorites include pizza, the TV show “The Flash,” New York Islander Mathew Barzal, phys. ed teacher Jack Byrne, the movie “Avengers: Endgame,” and the book “The Help.”
JEREMY BARTLEY
Windham Soccer
WORLD TRAVELEr
The 6-foot senior forward is Australian and still has that Aussie accent. He has lived in Australia and Malaysia and moved to Windham in 8th grade.
Bartley also swims (team’s lone captain) and plays volleyball. Last winter at Division 2 States he was on a winning relay and placed sixth in the 100 backstroke. His brother, Christian, swims at Susquehanna.
Soccer coach Mike Hachey said, “He gives absolutely 100%. He is a great teammate and an all-around great kid.”
Bartley, a returning soccer letterman, has a dog, a Border Collie named Scooter.
His favorites include cheeseburgers, the TV show “Supernatural,” Windham High writing teacher Dr. Allyna Ward and Subaru WRX.
KATHLEEN SNYDER
Pinkerton Volleyball
Personality Plus
Kathleen, the maid of honor, wowed the crowed with her speech at her sister’s recent wedding.
Is that a lot of pressure for a high school junior?
“I have a wicked outgoing personality,” she explained.
The 5-foot-8 right-side hitter from Derry is a former girl scout. She loves babysitting for her nephew Colton Nussbaum. Snyder is thinking of pursuing a career as an interior designer.
Coach Todd Royce said, “She is the ultimate team player. Her attitude is positive and infectious.”
The Hood Middle School graduate’s favorites include cheese pizza, the TV show “Dance Moms,” Carly “no relation” Snyder for the Florida Gators volleyball team, and her Spanish teacher Señor Gerald Rosado.
