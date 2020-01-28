Sanborn chooses Britton head baseball coach

KINGSTON, N.H. — The way Haverhill’s Jordan Britton looks at it, he’s ahead of schedule.
“Being a head baseball coach has always been a goal of mine,” said Britton. “I set a goal of being one by the time I’m 30.”
Well, the 26-year-old Britton reached his goal with four years to spare because he was recently named the head varsity baseball coach at Sanborn, replacing Eric Larcomb.
“I’m really excited and ready to go,” said Britton. “I understand there is a good senior group so we’ll be looking for a strong season while trying to develop some of the younger players.”
Britton is a graduate of Whittier Tech, where he played three years of varsity baseball and was an All-Commonwealth Conference catcher as a senior. He then played three years at Norwich University.
“I think being a catcher helps you if you want to coach,” said Britton, who also played first base. “You have to be aware of everything and you have to be a leader.”
Currently a physical education teacher at Haverhill High, Britton has extensive coaching experience on summer travel teams, notably as head coach for Seacoast United, and he was also the JV coach for a season at Littleton High School.
Whittier baseball coach Joe Boland is not surprised that Jordan became a head coach.
“Jordan always had a positive attitude and a lot of enthusiasm and he has a way of dealing with people,” said Boland. “He has a good perspective of the game and he always came to practice with a smile on his face. I think he’ll be a very good coach.”
Britton’s father is well known local umpire Layne Britton.
