Sanborn's Magnusson stepping down after 39 years, but by no means retiring

Make no mistake, Al Magnusson isn’t just riding off into the sunset never to be seen or heard from again.
The 61-year-old “Kingston Townie” would never abandon the youth of the only community he’s ever known as home.
He’s just going to be taking more of a back seat — right down into his camping chair.
Since 1981, Magnusson has patrolled the sidelines of Chase Field as the head boys soccer coach for his alma mater, Sanborn High (Class of 1976). But, after 39 years wearing the coach’s hat, he announced that this fall was his final season as the head honcho.
But don’t worry, young Indians, he’ll still be around.
“Next year I’ll be helping out the new guy as sort of a part-time volunteer,” said Magnusson, who also taught science at Hampton Middle School for 34 years. “It’ll actually be my 50th year on Chase Field between playing in middle school and high school and then coaching.
“I’ll still be there in a sort of mentor role.”
Sanborn certainly sent its longtime coach out on a high note with an 8-7-2 season and a trip to the Division 3 tournament.
And at the school’s fall sports banquet, his 10 seniors, with a couple of former players in attendance, displayed a touching slide show tribute with Magnusson on stage — sitting, of course, in his famous camping chair he frequently used to catch a breather during games.
“It was an excellent sort of send off,” he said.
FOR THE KIDS
Ever since the news broke, the No. 1 question from friends has been what was his overall record?
Magnusson couldn’t tell you.
Talk to him for a couple of minutes, and you can tell that he’s not being coy to avoid disclosing an embarrassing number. There were some challenging seasons, sure, but there was also a bunch of successes like the back-to-back Class M titles in 2003-04 and the two runner-up finishes in 1990 and 2008.
As cliche as it may sound, the record was never important to him.
“I think it was more about building relationships,” said Magnusson. “How you treat the kids is how they treat you. You have to be strict and firm, but you do it with your arm around them. That really transfers over and creates respect, and that respect is a two-way street.
“So I always loved working on developing those relationships with the guys.”
Were there thoughts of maybe pursuing a different position during the 39-year run?
“I had some other ideas to move to a different school or try assisting in college,” said Magnusson. “But I kind of just enjoyed giving back to the community.”
PASSION FOR HIS POSITION
Magnusson, an All-League player himself for Sanborn back in the day, has always loved soccer.
“I’ve always been a tremendous student of the game,” he said. “Whenever I watch a game on TV, I always do it with a notebook nearby to write down plays and formations that I see and like.”
And he’s always had a tremendous passion to work with and promote his kids.
When the NHIAA website offered for people to log in and write game recaps, Magnusson was in there writing after every game. And don’t worry, he’s saved almost all of his work.
“I have filing cabinets full of stuff,” he laughed. “I’d say it’s about 25-30 years worth of documents. ... I think it’d be great for this generation or even future generations to be able to look back and see and read about their fathers or grandfathers.”
THE FUTURE
So what’s next for Magnusson?
“I picked up a consulting position with the school district,” he said “I’m going to help out the elementary school science teachers when they need it. I always want to get back into yoga and hiking and riding my motorcycle, and I’ve always wanted to put a wood-working shop in my shed.
“Get ready for this, I may even do a little refereeing!”
After nearly four decades of focusing on helping others, Magnusson is looking forward to a little more time for himself and his hobbies.
But soccer, and Sanborn, are always going to be close to his heart.
“One good quote that I like to borrow is, ‘Sports build character, but primarily they reveal character,’” he said. “That’s what I wanted to do. Help these kids have fun and learn more about themselves through sports.”
