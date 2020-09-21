Sanborn senior Owen Stocker may be the most talented fourth man on any cross country team in the region this fall.
He’s also one of the most valuable.
On a team led by the extraordinary Khalil brothers — senior Dylan, who was the Eagle-Tribune MVP in 2018, sophomore Jared, who was a superb No. 1 last year when Dylan was hurt, and promising freshman Tyson — Stocker must be close enough to the top three (brothers) if Sanborn is to achieve the kind of exceptional success it would like.
“It could be the best team we’ve ever had,” said 11-year Sanborn coach Scott Maxwell. “The Khalil brothers are in a class by themselves, but Owen is right there with them and I think (sophomore) Gavin O’Connell has improved a lot and gives us a good top five.”
That Stocker is near the front would not have been a surprise two years ago. As a freshman, he was close behind Dylan Khalil, running a 17:33 for 5K at the D2 state meet, good for 25th place and only 14 seconds behind his teammate.
But, while Dylan made a huge jump as a sophomore, running 16:59 for 5th at state, Stocker plateaued as he finished at 17:35. And last year, when Dylan was injured, Stocker slipped to 17:49, far behind Jared Khalil (4th in 16:18).
But this year, Stocker may catch up ground as he’s been running with the frontrunning Khalils in practice and, according to Maxwell, looks terrific.
“I’m in much better shape coming into the season,” said Stocker, who lives in Freemont. “I’ve gotten a lot more miles in and training harder.”
It’s not that Stocker hasn’t wanted to train more in the past. As a Type 1 diabetic, the longer runs were hard.
“It used to hold me back,” said Stocker. “I’d have to stop in the middle of a long run and eat something to get my blood sugar up. It was hard to be running, stop and shove food in my mouth and then get going again.
“But we’ve been using different techniques and I’ve gotten smarter about preparing my blood sugar before running. I don’t have as much of a problem as I used to.”
With that in mind, Stocker is back to focusing on what he needs to do to give Sanborn the kind of quality depth it will need to compete with national power Coe-Brown (ranked 14th in the country) in Division 2 and peak at the MOC in order to qualify for New England.
“He (Dylan) is always in my sight and I try to stay with him, and now Jared,” said Stocker. “Dylan has always pushed me to my limit and that’s what I need.”
But doesn’t he feel pressure, knowing that he must perform well, meaning be as close as possible to the Khalil brothers, if Sanborn is to enjoy a truly banner season?
“There is pressure but I love the pressure,” said Stocker. “Pressure is the best thing for me.”
And, if that’s the case, it may be the best thing for the Indians who, come MOC time, havea chance to be the area’s best cross country team of any size.
Father follows path
Back in middle school, when Owen Stocker started getting interested in distance running, his father, Thomas, took notice and picked it up as well. Boy, did he pick it up.
In the last five years, Thomas has — among other races — run five marathons, with another one planned, and also done a 30-mile trail run.
“I got him into running and now he’s running more than I am,” said Stocker.
