KINGSTON — Sanborn co-coach Josh White is confident that his team is going to figure it out.
There is still plenty of time this season, and Saturday’s season-opening 23-7 loss to Manchester West certainly doesn’t define the squad so quickly. Sure, the offense struggled to get into any sort of rhythm, but there were still plenty of positives — particularly on the defensive side of the ball in the second half — to take away.
“It took us a little bit to wake up,” said White. “We showed some good things and some things that we can fix for next week. But we’ve got a good group of kids.”
It certainly didn’t help the Indians that they were chasing from the start.
West took the opening kickoff, and it only took five plays for senior Brandon Loyd to find the endzone on a 7-yard run. Sanborn was only able to muster 29 yards of offense in the first half with just one first down. West took advantage, getting a Carson Filardo 31-yard field goal and another Loyd touchdown (21 yards) to take a 17-0 lead into the break.
But things looked different for the Indians in the second half.
A defensive front 7 led by Eric Sitomer, Rudy Paddock, Bryan Kane and Jarrod St. Jean forced three punts on West’s first three second-half possessions. It allowed Sanborn to stay in the game, and the Indians finally got on the board when Tavante Thornton returned a punt 55 yards to the house with five minutes left in the game.
“We had some things that we did really well,” said White. “(Thornton) had that great punt return, and we showed glimpses of things that we can do really well.”
The Indians actually forced a 3-and-out after their touchdown, and had the ball back with the chance to cut deeper into the deficit. But West forced a turnover on downs and, four plays later, Jamal Tyler broke off a 56-yard touchdown with just over two minutes left to put the game out of reach.
Nick Lucas led the way on the ground for the Indians with 35 yards on eight carries. West just threw one pass all game, but that was all it needed with how efficient it was on the ground (45 carries, 312 yards).
Sanborn will try to fix some mistakes and get into the win column on Friday when it travels to Pelham for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
