Sanborn senior Dylan Khalil accepted the challenge and ran with it.
And he ran with it in spectacular fashion, perhaps in a Guinness World Record manner.
Several months ago, Eagle-Tribune colleague Mike Muldoon reported on the female world record at that time for dribbling a basketball for a mile in 5:08.57, by Sydney Masciarelli of Marianapolis Prep (Conn.) and then challenged Khalil to try his luck at the feat.
It was a logical challenge. After all, Khalil is a standout distance runner who was the Eagle-Tribune cross country Runner of the Year as a sophomore and has been the Indians’ star basketball player, averaging 18.1 points last year as an Eagle-Tribune All-Star. So it was only natural to ponder how fast he could dribble and run.
From the moment he heard of the challenge, Khalil was considering it, and Sunday he finally took it up with a spectacular result.
Running on the Timberlane track, being timed on two different cell phone stopwatches by his parents, Joseph and Melissa, Khalil dribbled his way to a terrific mile time of 4:49.
How fast is that? It’s only 12 seconds slower than the world dribbling record 4:37 set last year by University of North Carolina track coach and former All-American Dylan Sorensen. He had shattered the previous mark of 4:52, which was the first time anyone broke five minutes.
It’s possible and maybe probable that Khalil’s time is a world record for a teenager, which would be fine with him.
“That would be pretty cool,” said Khalil. “It was a little easier than I thought, maybe because I’m in good shape from cross country. When I found out my final time, I was shocked.”
Originally, Khalil was just hoping to break five minutes. “But I felt good halfway through — I had a 2:30 for the half — so I decided to go for it.”
Khalil admits that he did have one advantage, which might disqualify him for any kind of Guinness mention for “fastest teenager to dribble a basketball for a mile.” His younger brother Jared, a sophomore, paced him for the first half mile and freshman brother Tyson took over for the second half mile.
Still, Khalil, whose best open mile time is a 4:26 run in a summer time trial for the New England Elite track club, believes he could go faster than 4:49.
“I’d definitely like to try it again and see what I could do,” he said. “I lost the ball a couple of times and had to slow down to grab it, so I think I could go faster.”
First, though, Khalil is focused on this weekend’s Division 2 state cross country meet at Derryfield Park and then looking ahead (hopefully) to the basketball season.
“I’d like to reach 1,000 points (scored) if we can get in enough games,” he said. “I’m at about 750 now.”
That’ll be another challenge for him, but one that he can’t solely dictate. It will probably hinge on the status of the coronavirus this winter.
***************************************
Evolving record
The record for fastest time dribbling a basketball for a mile has been changing rapidly.
For men, former Olympian Nick Symmonds held the record two years ago with a 5:29. That was shattered last year when Thomas Schauerman ran 4:52 and then University of North Carolina track coach Dylan Sorensen turned in a sizzling 4:37 this year. It’s possible that Sanborn’s Dylan Khalil now owns the second fastest time with his 4:49and certainly the fastest for a teenager.
For females, high school sensation Sydney Masciarelli of Marianapolis Prep ran a new record of 5:08.57 last year but that was smashed last month by Whittni Orton of BYU, who ran a 4:58.56.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.