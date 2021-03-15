Sanborn's Khalil named Mr. Basketball 

Sanborn senior captain Dylan Khalil has been named New Hampshire's Mr. Basketball for the 2021 season.
Khalil finished his high school career scoring 1,056 points, averaging 22 points per game in his senior season while leading his team to a (10-5) season record.
Named Division 2 player of the year, Dylan also led his team to Sanborn's first-ever appearance in the NHIAA Final Four. He was also named the Division 2 Jack Ford Award winner for basketball, academics and community service. Dylan is planning to major in Business Finance at the University of New Hampshire next year
“Dylan is an amazing, humble young man, who led by example both on and off the court," said Sanborn coach Bob Ficker. "Dylan excelled in all offensive and defensive categories throughout his career.
"He set a high bar for others to follow and led his team to the best season in program history. I personally will miss watching him play the game.”
The New Hampshire Miss. Basketball was Bedford's Isabella King. She capped off her career by leading Bedford to its second state championship in school history. A Bucknell commit, she became Bedford's first female 1000-point scorer (1,115 in less than three full seasons),
