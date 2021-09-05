Gilford-Belmont scored a touchdown and two-point conversion with 0:59 left in the game, and Sanborn’s last-second field goal attempt fell just short as time expired as the Indians dropped a heartbreaking season-opener 22-21 on Saturday,

Sanborn led 15-14 at halftime, and scored to take a 21-14 lead with 1:45 left in the game.

Nate Ashby paced the Indians, rushing for 137 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown. Kevin Kolodziej added 61 rushing yards and a score and Rex Sullivan ran for 45 yards and a TD.

Sanborn will look to rebound when it hosts St. Thomas next Saturday at 2 p.m.

Gilford 22, Sanborn 21

Gilford (1-0): 0 15 0 8 — 22

Sanborn (0-1): 0 14 0 7 — 21

S — Nate Ashby 53 run

S — Rex Sullivan 6 run

S — Kevin Kolodziej 4 run

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: Sanborn — Nate Ashby 17-137, Kevin Kolodziej 8-61, Rex Sullivan 8-45, Josh Sarette 14-43, Ben Cardoso 8-32, Ricky Caillouette 4-12

PASSING: Sanborn — Kevin Kolodziej 6-11-1, 58

RECEIVING: Sanborn — Sarette 2-12, Ashby 2-13, Sullivan 1-16, Caillouette 2-9, Austin Ray 1-8

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you