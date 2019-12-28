Boys Basketball
Salem 41, Manchester Central 35
Queen City Tourney
Salem (41): John Bennett 3, DeMinico 9, Spampinato 7, Ference 4, Jacob Bennett 2, Ayala 6, Devir 10.
3-pointers: Spampinato, Ayala
Manchester Central (1-3): 11 8 8 8 — 35
Salem (2-2) : 13 6 11 11 — 41
Sanborn 74, Epping 44
Sanborn (74): Khalil 13, Grenier 7, Lovely 8, Kilimonis 14, Bush 13, Thornton 2, Pugh 4, Delacruz 2, Talarico 0, McLaughlin 11, Cogswell 0, Barney 0. Totals 31-2-74
3-pointers: McLaughlin 3, Bush 3, Khalil 3, Grenier
Epping: 14 13 5 12 — 44
Sanborn (1-2): 18 22 18 16 — 74
Pentucket 73, Littleton 44
Pentucket (73): Cleary 10, Kamuda 5, Bucco 9, Stys 9, Lee 8, Etter 10, Husak 6, Lopata 6, Tedeschi 0, Enright 0, St. Louis 0, Perlitch 0, Labritz 0
3-pointers: Kamuda, Bucco, Styes 2, Etter 2, Husak 2, Lopata 4
Littleton: 14 14 11 9 — 44
Pentucket (3-0): 17 26 22 8 — 73
Timberlane 55, Somersworth 41
Oyster River Tourney
Timberlane (55): Ross 2, Chanakara 4, Fabrizio 0, Surprenant 12, Kelley 0, Morrison 5, Giangregorio 4, A. Ventola 0, Einarson 2, Olson 8, Stevenson 0, Stewart 2, Carrion 2, K. Ventola 14. Totals 25-0-55
3-pointers: Surprenant 2, K. Ventola 2, Morrison
Somersworth: 7 6 9 19 — 41
Timberlane (2-1): 11 17 12 15 — 55
Stoneham 72, Presentation 32
PMA (32): Lebron 9, Vasquez 5, Lena 10, Ovalles 2, Gueverra 2, Castillo 4.
3-pointers: Vasquez, Lebron, Lena 3
Presentation: 2 11 14 5 — 32
Stoneham: 19 18 22 12 — 72
Girls Basketball
Salem 57, Lawrence 47
Blue Devil Classic
Salem (57): Emerson 6, Boucher 0, Wall 0, Rivera 0, Beauchesne 0, Murray 17, Lakos 3, Franzen 14, Saif 8, Hazelton 9, Moniz 0. Totals 18-10-57
Lawrence (47): Batistine 21, Betances 13, Rosario 0, Fernandez 2, Russo 2, Molina 2, Calcano 0, Rodriguez 0, Martinez 0, Fuentes 7.
3-pointers: S — Murray 3, Hazelton 3, Franzen 2, Emerson 2, Lakos; L — Batistine 4, Betances 2
Salem (6-1 ): 17 6 19 15 — 57
Lawrence (2-4): 11 10 9 17 — 47
Pinkerton 53, Pelham 40
Blue Devil Classic
Pinkerton (53): C. Ames 10, S. Franks 2, Riccio 0, Alli Ingalls 7, Landry 0, DiMauro 6, Frost 0, Avah Ingalls 12, Packowski 8, Melton 0, J. Ames 8, K. Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 0. Totals 20-13-53
3-pointers: Avah Ingalls
Records: Pelham 2-5, Pinkerton 2-2
Salem 68, Greater Lowell 25
Blue Devil Classic
Salem (68): Emerson 11, Boucher 5, Wall 0, Rivera 0, Murray 23, Lakos 3, Franzen 10, Saif 4, Hazelton 8, Moniz 2, Pazzanese 2. Totals 27-3-68
3-pointers: Murray 4, Emerson 3, Hazelton 2, Boucher, Lakos
Greater Lowell: 9 2 4 10 — 25
Salem (5-1): 20 17 17 14 — 68
Milford 40, Greater Lawrence 24
Greater Lawrence (24): Lynn 2, Abreu 2, Pena 7, Delgado 2, Calixte 11, Serrano 0, Hiciano 0, Ortega 0, Robertson 0, Cuddy-Reynolds 0. Totals 7-7-24
3-pointers: Calixte 3
Milford: 12 11 8 9 — 40
Greater Lawrence (1-4): 8 4 10 2 — 24
Windham 58, Exeter 54
Windham (58): Weeks 1, Hughes 0, Tsetsilas 5, Behling 3, Smith 8, C. Collins 0, Minotti 4, Husson 8, Amari 1, Dempsey 28. Totals 18-21-58
3-pointers: Dempsey
Exeter: 1 2 14 10 18 — 54
Windham (3-2): 10 16 14 18 — 58
Gymnastics
Haverhill prevails
Meet results: Haverhill 132.7, North Andover 131.85
Area placers:
Vault: 1. Kasey Burke (NA) 9.55, 2. Maren Eramo (H) 9.45, 3. Lindsay Neyman (NA) 8.4; Bars: 1. Burke (NA) 9.6, 2. Eramo (H) 9.4, 3. Drew Perry (NA) 8.2; Beam: 1. Burke (NA) 9.3, 2. Eramo (H) 9.05, 3. Ashley Iglesias (NA) 8.6; Floor: 1. Burke (NA) 8.6, 2. Kayleigh Durant (H) 8.5, 3. Eramo (H) 8.3; All-around: 1. Burke (NA) 37.05, 2. Eramo (H) 36.2, 3. Maeve Hess (H) 32.7
Records: Haverhill 1-1
Boys Hockey
Pentucket 11, Durfee 1
Pentucket (1-2): 2 5 4 — 11
Durfee (0-4): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Carson Purcell 2, Josh Smith 2, Jordan Cane 2, Richie Hardy, Nolan Cole, Owen Thornton, Cam Smith, Dom Cignetti
Assists: Jacob Riley 3, Richie Hardy 2, Jojo MacDonald 2, Alex Satkus 2, Cignetti 2, Jack Sorensen, Josh Smith
Saves: Brady McClung 15, Ben Guertin 6
North Andover 4, Exeter 1
Exeter (3-2): 0 0 1 — 1
North Andover (4-1): 2 2 0 — 4
Hillie Christmas Classic
Goals: TJ Fredo, Dario DiBlasi, Cole Fagen, Nick Herald
Saves: Patrick Green 20
Girls Hockey
Longmeadow 2, Methuen 1
Longmeadow (4-0-0): 1 0 1 — 2
Methuen (0-1-2): 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Madi Sjostedt
Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 17
Andover 1, La Salle 0
La Salle Academy (3-1-0): 0 0 0 — 0
Andover (1-1-2): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Lauren Adams
Saves: Lillian Jagger 17
Boys Track
Windham fourth
Meet results (8 teams scored): 1. Bedford 65.5, 4. Windham 37, 7. Pinkerton 19
Top area finishers:
300: 2. Patrick Cotnoir (P) 39.18, 5. Alexander Gibeau (P) 40.73; 600: 5. Sawyer Hall (W) 1:36.99, 6. Theo Davis (P) 1:38.02; 1,000: 5. Bradyn Carey (W) 2:59.39; 1,500: 3. Michael Killian (W) 4:31.22, 4. Ethan Charles (P) 4:35.36; 55 hurdles: 2. Jackson Bomba (W) 8.35, 3. Jayson Choy (P) 8.54; 4x400: 1. Windham 3:58.28; 4x800: 3. Windham 8:47.75 LJ: 3. Cotnoir (P) 18-5.25; SP: 3. Andrew Abirached (W) 41-11.50
Girls Track
Pinkerton runner-up
Meet results (8 teams scored): 1. Exeter 94, 2. Pinkerton 55, 7. Windham 14
Top area finishers:
55 meter dash: 5. Sierra Edgecomb (P) 8.04; 300: 6. Edgecomb (P) 46.86; 600: 5. Faith Mamos (P) 1:54.79; 1,000: 1. Macy Graves (P) 3:18.99; 1,500: 3. Meghan Cross (P) 5:15.69; 55 hurdles: 4. Jordan Wheaton (P) 10.07; 4x160: 4. Pinkerton 1:35.70; 4x400: 3. Pinkerton 4:38.98, 5. Windham 4:52.13; 4x800: 2. Windham 10:51.23; HJ: 1. Emily Lesburt (P) 5-2; LJ: 3. Morgan Sweeney (P) 14-8.50, 5. Hailey Laskiewicz (P) 14-5.25; SP: 2. Adrianna Buccieri (P) 30-5.50, 4. Alyssa Rzasa (P) 28-9.50, 5. Briana Danis (P) 25-10.50Saturday, Dec. 28 highlights
