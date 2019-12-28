Boys Basketball

Salem 41, Manchester Central 35

Queen City Tourney

Salem (41): John Bennett 3, DeMinico 9, Spampinato 7, Ference 4, Jacob Bennett 2, Ayala 6, Devir 10.

3-pointers: Spampinato, Ayala

Manchester Central (1-3): 11 8  8  8 — 35

Salem (2-2) : 13 6 11 11 — 41

Sanborn 74, Epping 44

Sanborn (74): Khalil 13, Grenier 7, Lovely 8, Kilimonis 14, Bush 13, Thornton 2, Pugh 4, Delacruz 2, Talarico 0, McLaughlin 11, Cogswell 0, Barney 0. Totals 31-2-74

3-pointers: McLaughlin 3, Bush 3, Khalil 3, Grenier

Epping: 14 13  5 12 — 44

Sanborn (1-2): 18 22 18 16 — 74

Pentucket 73, Littleton 44

Pentucket (73): Cleary 10, Kamuda 5, Bucco 9, Stys 9, Lee 8, Etter 10, Husak 6, Lopata 6, Tedeschi 0, Enright 0, St. Louis 0, Perlitch 0, Labritz 0

3-pointers: Kamuda, Bucco, Styes 2, Etter 2, Husak 2, Lopata 4

Littleton: 14 14 11 9 — 44

Pentucket (3-0): 17 26 22 8 — 73

Timberlane 55, Somersworth 41

Oyster River Tourney

Timberlane (55): Ross 2, Chanakara 4, Fabrizio 0, Surprenant 12, Kelley 0, Morrison 5, Giangregorio 4, A. Ventola 0, Einarson 2, Olson 8, Stevenson 0, Stewart 2, Carrion 2, K. Ventola 14. Totals 25-0-55

3-pointers: Surprenant 2, K. Ventola 2, Morrison

Somersworth:  7  6  9 19 — 41

Timberlane (2-1): 11 17 12 15 — 55

Stoneham 72, Presentation 32

PMA (32): Lebron 9, Vasquez 5, Lena 10, Ovalles 2, Gueverra 2, Castillo 4.

3-pointers: Vasquez, Lebron, Lena 3

Presentation:  2 11 14  5 — 32

Stoneham: 19 18 22 12 — 72

Girls Basketball

Salem 57, Lawrence 47

Blue Devil Classic

Salem (57): Emerson 6, Boucher 0, Wall 0, Rivera 0, Beauchesne 0, Murray 17, Lakos 3, Franzen 14, Saif 8, Hazelton 9, Moniz 0. Totals 18-10-57

Lawrence (47): Batistine 21, Betances 13, Rosario 0, Fernandez 2, Russo 2, Molina 2, Calcano 0, Rodriguez 0, Martinez 0, Fuentes 7.

3-pointers: S — Murray 3, Hazelton 3, Franzen 2, Emerson 2, Lakos; L — Batistine 4, Betances 2

Salem (6-1 ): 17  6 19 15 — 57

Lawrence (2-4): 11 10  9 17 — 47

Pinkerton 53, Pelham 40

Blue Devil Classic

Pinkerton (53): C. Ames 10, S. Franks 2, Riccio 0, Alli Ingalls 7, Landry 0, DiMauro 6, Frost 0, Avah Ingalls 12, Packowski 8, Melton 0, J. Ames 8, K. Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 0. Totals 20-13-53

3-pointers: Avah Ingalls

Records: Pelham 2-5, Pinkerton 2-2

Salem 68, Greater Lowell 25

Blue Devil Classic

Salem (68): Emerson 11, Boucher 5, Wall 0, Rivera 0, Murray 23, Lakos 3, Franzen 10, Saif 4, Hazelton 8, Moniz 2, Pazzanese 2. Totals 27-3-68

3-pointers: Murray 4, Emerson 3, Hazelton 2, Boucher, Lakos

Greater Lowell:  9  2  4 10 — 25

Salem (5-1): 20 17 17 14 — 68

Milford 40, Greater Lawrence 24

Greater Lawrence (24): Lynn 2, Abreu 2, Pena 7, Delgado 2, Calixte 11, Serrano 0, Hiciano 0, Ortega 0, Robertson 0, Cuddy-Reynolds 0. Totals 7-7-24

3-pointers: Calixte 3

Milford: 12 11  8 9 — 40

Greater Lawrence (1-4):  8  4 10 2 — 24

Windham 58, Exeter 54

Windham (58): Weeks 1, Hughes 0, Tsetsilas 5, Behling 3, Smith 8, C. Collins 0, Minotti 4, Husson 8, Amari 1, Dempsey 28. Totals 18-21-58

3-pointers: Dempsey

Exeter: 1 2 14 10 18 — 54

Windham (3-2): 10 16 14 18 — 58

Gymnastics

Haverhill prevails

Meet results: Haverhill 132.7, North Andover 131.85

Area placers:

Vault: 1. Kasey Burke (NA) 9.55, 2. Maren Eramo (H) 9.45, 3. Lindsay Neyman (NA) 8.4; Bars: 1. Burke (NA) 9.6, 2. Eramo (H) 9.4, 3. Drew Perry (NA) 8.2; Beam: 1. Burke (NA) 9.3, 2. Eramo (H) 9.05, 3. Ashley Iglesias (NA) 8.6; Floor: 1. Burke (NA) 8.6, 2. Kayleigh Durant (H) 8.5, 3. Eramo (H) 8.3; All-around: 1. Burke (NA) 37.05, 2. Eramo (H) 36.2, 3. Maeve Hess (H) 32.7

Records: Haverhill 1-1

Boys Hockey

Pentucket 11, Durfee 1

Pentucket (1-2): 2 5 4 — 11

Durfee (0-4): 0 1 0 —  1

Goals: Carson Purcell 2, Josh Smith 2, Jordan Cane 2, Richie Hardy, Nolan Cole, Owen Thornton, Cam Smith, Dom Cignetti

Assists: Jacob Riley 3, Richie Hardy 2, Jojo MacDonald 2, Alex Satkus 2, Cignetti 2, Jack Sorensen, Josh Smith

Saves: Brady McClung 15, Ben Guertin 6

North Andover 4, Exeter 1

Exeter (3-2): 0 0 1 — 1

North Andover (4-1): 2 2 0 — 4

Hillie Christmas Classic

Goals: TJ Fredo, Dario DiBlasi, Cole Fagen, Nick Herald

Saves: Patrick Green 20

Girls Hockey

Longmeadow 2, Methuen 1

Longmeadow (4-0-0): 1 0 1 — 2

Methuen (0-1-2): 0 0 1 — 1

Goals: Madi Sjostedt

Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 17

Andover 1, La Salle 0

La Salle Academy (3-1-0): 0 0 0 — 0

Andover (1-1-2): 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Lauren Adams

Saves: Lillian Jagger 17

Boys Track

Windham fourth

Meet results (8 teams scored): 1. Bedford 65.5, 4. Windham 37, 7. Pinkerton 19

Top area finishers:

300: 2. Patrick Cotnoir (P) 39.18, 5. Alexander Gibeau (P) 40.73; 600: 5. Sawyer Hall (W) 1:36.99, 6. Theo Davis (P) 1:38.02; 1,000: 5. Bradyn Carey (W) 2:59.39; 1,500: 3. Michael Killian (W) 4:31.22, 4. Ethan Charles (P) 4:35.36; 55 hurdles: 2. Jackson Bomba (W) 8.35, 3. Jayson Choy (P) 8.54; 4x400: 1. Windham 3:58.28; 4x800: 3. Windham 8:47.75 LJ: 3. Cotnoir (P) 18-5.25; SP: 3. Andrew Abirached (W) 41-11.50

Girls Track

Pinkerton runner-up

Meet results (8 teams scored): 1. Exeter 94, 2. Pinkerton 55, 7. Windham 14

Top area finishers:

55 meter dash: 5. Sierra Edgecomb (P) 8.04; 300: 6. Edgecomb (P) 46.86; 600: 5. Faith Mamos (P) 1:54.79; 1,000: 1. Macy Graves (P) 3:18.99; 1,500: 3. Meghan Cross (P) 5:15.69; 55 hurdles: 4. Jordan Wheaton (P) 10.07; 4x160: 4. Pinkerton 1:35.70; 4x400: 3. Pinkerton 4:38.98, 5. Windham 4:52.13; 4x800: 2. Windham 10:51.23; HJ: 1. Emily Lesburt (P) 5-2; LJ: 3. Morgan Sweeney (P) 14-8.50, 5. Hailey Laskiewicz (P) 14-5.25; SP: 2. Adrianna Buccieri (P) 30-5.50, 4. Alyssa Rzasa (P) 28-9.50, 5. Briana Danis (P) 25-10.50Saturday, Dec. 28 highlights

