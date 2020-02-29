Boys Basketball

Brooks 65, Roxbury Latin 45

Brooks (65): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 8, Foster 14, Smith 2, Thomson 11, Mulvey 3, Whitney-Sidney 25, Iwowo 0, Costantino 0, Janney 2, Blodgett 0, D’Silva 0. Totals 22-18-65

3-pointers: Mulvey, Foster, Whitney-Sidney

Roxbury Latin (18-5): 28 17 — 45

Brooks (22-2): 34 31 — 65

Boys Ice Hockey

Brooks 5, BB&N 2

Brooks: 1 3 1 — 5

BB&N: 1 1 0 — 2

Goals: Parker Sondag 3, Jake MacKinnon, Sam Telsey

Windham 4, Salem 1

Salem (12-3-3): 0 1 0 — 1

Windham (11-8): 1 0 3 — 4

Goals: W — Mike Montanile 2, Owen Brea, Owen Larouco; S — Ryan Pappalardo

Saves: W — Vito Mancini 26; S — Spencer Deane 11

Girls Ice Hockey

Brooks 3, Governor’s Academy 0

Governor’s Academy (9-13-1): 0 0 0 — 0

Brooks (17-6-1): 0 0 3 — 3

Goals: Brooke Rogers 2, Brianna O’Neill

Saves: Sydney Correa 24

