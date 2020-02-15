Boys Basketball
Brooks 72, Rivers 49
Brooks (72): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 12, Foster 13, Smith 24, Thomson 10, Mulvey 12, Iwowo 1, Janney 0, Blodgett 0, Nwobi 1, Tobias 0.
3-pointers: Smith 5, Yepdo 4, Mulvey 4
Brooks (18-2): 43 29 — 72
Rivers (17-4): 24 25 — 49
Presentation of Mary 55, Fellowship Christian 49
PMA (55): Lebron 25, Ovalles 8, Razza 7, Castilo 7, Polanco 4, Reyes 2, Lena 1, Huang 1. Totals 22-7-55
3-pointers: Lebron 3, Castillo
Fellowship Christian: 5 11 23 10 — 49
Presentation (3-13): 16 8 14 17 — 55
Girls Basketball
Phillips 55, Pingree 47
Phillips (55): Brady 2, Marquis 5, Shkolnik 0, Harris 2, Buckley 18, Herndon 12, Nardone 5, Olsen 0, Hannon 0, McGrath 11.
3-pointers: None given
Pingree: 35 12 — 47
Phillips: 37 18 — 55
Cathedral (Boston) 59, Central Catholic 55
Central (55): C. Porto 8, Finney 19, J. Porto 0, Niles 9, Angluin 8, Smith 0, Downer 11. Totals 20-8-55
3-pointers: Finney 4, C. Porto 2, Angluin
Central Catholic (17-2): 8 8 17 22 — 55
Cathedral (Boston): 12 12 10 25 — 59
Lynn Tech 50, Presentation of Mary 32
PMA (32): Fabino 11, Collyer 15, Boyle 0, Latino 4, Chong 2, Nguyen 0, Mather 0. Totals 14-2-32
3-pointers: Collyer 2
Presentation (9-9): 6 10 6 10 — 32
Lynn Tech (10-10): 10 12 13 15 — 50
Boys Ice Hockey
Central Catholic 1, Chelmsford 1
Central Catholic (10-8-2): 1 0 0 — 1
Chelmsford: 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Michael Dinges
Saves: Michael Brothers 19
Triton 4, Methuen 1
Methuen (7-8-2): 0 1 0 — 1
Triton (14-3-1): 1 0 3 — 4
Goals: Ethan Schena
Saves: Zach Alfonso 48
Newburyport 4, Andover 1
Andover (9-8-1): 0 0 1 — 1
Newburyport: 1 1 2 — 4
Trinity 6, Windham 0
Windham (8-8): 0 0 0 — 0
Trinity: 2 3 1 — 6
Saves: Vito Mancini
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 4, St. George’s 3
Brooks (13-5-1): 1 2 1 — 4
St. George’s (5-10-3): 2 0 1 — 3
Goals: Brooke Rogers 2, Quin Healey, Lucy Adams
Saves: Eleanor Rogers 23
Haverhill 7, Masconomet 0
Masconomet (10-5-3): 0 0 0 — 0
Haverhill (17-0-2): 4 1 2 — 7
Goals: H — Hannah Keating 2, Katerina Yelsits 2, Deanna Bosco, Reese Pascucci, Cassy Doherty
Assists: H — Eliana Kane 3, Bosco 2, Kaitlyn Bush 2
Saves: H — Jenny Hubbard 18; M — Molly Elmore 28
Westford Academy 3, Methuen 1
Westford Academy: 0 0 3 — 3
Methuen (10-4-4): 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Lydia Pendleton
Saves: Kaia Hollingsworth 30
Boys Indoor Track
Division 4 State Championship
Meet results (39 teams scored): 1. Weston 46; Northampton 42; 3. Canton 39: ... ALSO: T36. Pentucket 1
Pentucket placers (top 8):
4x800: 8. Colin Costa, Keegan Comeau, Seamus O’Keefe, Stratton Seymour (8:39.75);
Girls Indoor Track
Division 4 State Championship
Meet results (33 teams scored): 1. Nauset 51; 2. Melrose 49; 3. Pentucket 40
Pentucket placers (top 8):
1,000: 4. Phoebe Rubio 3:03.66; 55 hurdles: 5. Madi Krohto 8.74; 4x200: 1. Sabrina Campbell, Emily Rubio, Sage Smith, Syeira Campbell (1:46.18); HJ: 2. Krohto 5-6, 4. E. Rubio 5-4; LJ: 2. E. Rubio 17-2
Wrestling
Windham sweeps
Team scores: Windham 49, Winnisquam 12; Windham 54, Pelham 18; Windham 39, Alvirne 18; Windham 47, Bow 30; Pelham 36, Winnisquam 6; Hollis-Brookline 34, Pelham 18
Local records:
106: Aiden Williams (W) 4-0; 113: Sam Oakes (W) 3-1; 120: Jayson Clementi (W) 4-0; 126: Payton Sills (W) 4-0; 132: Ky Cole (W) 4-0 ; 138: Eric Carter (W) 4-0; 145: Nick Antonucci (W) 3-1; 152: Matt Sullivan (W) 4-0, Jacob Donovan (P) 1-2; 160: Evan Haskins (P) 2-1; 170: ; 182: Hunter Tornquist (W) 2-2, Nick Carroll (P) 3-0; 195: Joel Nyonga (W) 1-3, Connor Maslanek (P) 3-0, 3 pins; 220: Matt Scharff (W) 1—3, Ryan Leuteritz (P) 3-0, 3 pins
Records: Windham 16-10-1
Salem picks up win
Team scores: Winnacunnet 45, Winnacunnet 33; Salem 51, Plymouth 29
Top Salem records:
106: Ryan O’Rourke 2-0; 113: Phil Giordano 2-0; 126: Matt Adams 2-0; 132: Matteo Mustapha 2-0; 138: George Boudreau 2-0;195: Tanner Morgano 2-0; 220: Beau Dillon 2-0; HVY: Josh Ozoria 2-0
Records: Salem 21-6-2
New England Prep Tournament
Phillips Placers
106: 7. Arnav Bhakta; 126: 3. Colin Nugent; 170: 4. Eamon Garrity-Rokous; 195: 6. Nick Buehler
Phillips girls tournament placers:
144: 1. Marisol Nugent (OW)
